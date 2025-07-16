Sources said Arrows have made other additions in their ongoing AM raid after completing a three-year deal with right wing Radebe. This comes after the talented 18-year-old was previously reported by TimesLIVE to be training with the club, pending a permanent deal.
“Sanele has finally signed with Arrows. I can confirm that, and it will be a three-year deal,” said an insider who did not want to be named.
Another Betway Premiership side, Chippa United, is looking to secure former Royal winger Sisanda Mbhele.
A source said the attacker continues to train with the Eastern Cape club, who are edging closer to completing a free transfer deal, subject to his impressions on the coaches.
Golden Arrows and Chippa close in on former Royal AM players
Talented teen Radebe has signed a three-year deal with Abafana Bas’thende, source says
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Lamontville Golden Arrows FC have reached the final step in securing the services of former Royal Am winger Sanele Radebe, who had been training with the club since their return to preseason.
After the expulsion from football of tax issue-plagued Royal in the second half of last season, Arrows have been at the forefront of capitalising on what was left of the Pietermaritzburg-based club's squad. Abafana Bas’thende have secured the services of players including Thabo Matlaba, Shadrack Kobedi, Sabelo Sithole and Ayanda Maxwele.
After months of unpaid wages and contract terminations, the players were operating as free agents until the Durban side came to their rescue, with a bargain signing spree of seven players since the January transfer window.
Sources said Arrows have made other additions in their ongoing AM raid after completing a three-year deal with right wing Radebe. This comes after the talented 18-year-old was previously reported by TimesLIVE to be training with the club, pending a permanent deal.
“Sanele has finally signed with Arrows. I can confirm that, and it will be a three-year deal,” said an insider who did not want to be named.
Another Betway Premiership side, Chippa United, is looking to secure former Royal winger Sisanda Mbhele.
A source said the attacker continues to train with the Eastern Cape club, who are edging closer to completing a free transfer deal, subject to his impressions on the coaches.
'Move to open doors for Nkota'
Rele in the lead with five PSL awards nominations
VAR is not coming: McKenzie now tells parliament funding still being finalised
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos