Soccer

Victory over Mali sent a bold statement of Banyana's dominance — Ellis

15 July 2025 - 11:20
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Banyana players Dineo Magagula, Ramalepe and Dlamini celebrate. their Mali victory.
Image: CAF

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis lauded Monday's magnificent display, that saw them thump Mali 4-0, in their last Wafcon Group C fixture, as a statement of who they are.

The empathic win at Honneur Stadium in Oujda, courtesy of goals from Lebohang Ramalepe, Refiloe Jane, Hildah Magaia and Ronnel Donnelly, secured Banyana a top spot in their pool, setting up a quarterfinal date with Senegal at the same venue on Saturday (9pm SA time). 

“We knew we were better than how we played in the previous two games [against Ghana and Mali]. We consistently worked on what we needed to improve on...sometimes it doesn't happen overnight but today [on Monday] was a statement of intent, a statement of resilience and a statement of who we are,'' Ellis said.

“I think there were maybe one or two long balls...[but] everything [else was good]. The movement off the ball, the quick passing, the rotation, the overloads [were top class].”

Ellis also credited her technical panel for the Mali victory, reserving special praises for players such as Ramalepe, Karabo Dhlamini, Mogaia and Donnelly, although she insisted everyone pulled through. 

“Kudos to the technical team, they worked tirelessly on training. Today we showed the quality that we have. We need to use this performance to fuel ourselves to even get better,'' Ellisa said.

“We're fortunate that she (Ramalepe) can play that forward role because it's similar as when she plays as a full-back, going forward and assisting and I think it (playing in a more advanced role) has given her more freedom. 

“She also knows her defensive duties, the same wing Karabo on the other side (the left one), she has licence to go forward as well and when Gabriel came in, you could see that combination working as well.

“It was also good seeing Hildah playing more minutes as well and get a goal, finally and what a first goal for Donnelly. For her to score, I am sure she wants more. It was a true team performance.”

SowetanLIVE

