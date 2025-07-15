Shinga ready to fight for Chiefs badge

New Kaizer Chiefs left-back Nkanyiso Shinga says playing for Amakhosi has always been his dream, revealing that his family had initially questioned his “early” return from Europe.
Shinga, 26, is one of the six new players Chiefs have bolstered their squad with ahead of the new season. The other players recruited so far ahead of the 2025/26 term include playmaker Ethan Chislett, holding midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu, striker Flavio Silva, and the full-back pair of Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako.
“I was really, really excited [when Chiefs showed interest in me]. It was a dream for me to play for this team. I had offers, but coming to Chiefs was all I wanted,” said Shinga, who joined the club from newly promoted top-flight Portugal side Alverca.
“My family was also excited, even though they asked why I came back to SA early. I made it clear to them that this is what I wanted.”
The Umlazi-born defender can’t wait to play in his hometown of Durban for the first time as a pro footballer when Chiefs face Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko at Moses Mabhida Stadium on July 26 in a Toyota Cup match.
“I have only been to Moses Mabhida Stadium to watch games, I’ve never played there before, so it’ll be my first time. It will be a special moment for me because I’ve never played a game in Durban, my hometown, as a pro footballer,” said Shinga, a product of the famed KZN Football Academy, who spent seven years plying his craft in Portugal.
Shinga urged the Amakhosi faithful to continue to pack stadiums and rally behind the team, vowing that the new players in the team will “fight for the badge”.
“Our supporters must keep supporting us. We love our supporters, and we want to give them what they want, so we are going to be ready when the season starts. We will fight for the badge.
“I am a player who likes to play in full stadiums ... I really enjoy that energy of supporters, and I can’t wait for that feeling with Chiefs fans.”
Chiefs will be eager to bag their first win of their Netherlands preseason camp when they face Dutch top-flight outfit PEC Zwolle in Meppel tonight (7pm SA time).
SowetanLIVE
Shinga ready to fight for Chiefs badge
New arrival chose Amakhosi over Portuguese team
Image: Kaizer Chiefs
New Kaizer Chiefs left-back Nkanyiso Shinga says playing for Amakhosi has always been his dream, revealing that his family had initially questioned his “early” return from Europe.
Shinga, 26, is one of the six new players Chiefs have bolstered their squad with ahead of the new season. The other players recruited so far ahead of the 2025/26 term include playmaker Ethan Chislett, holding midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu, striker Flavio Silva, and the full-back pair of Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako.
“I was really, really excited [when Chiefs showed interest in me]. It was a dream for me to play for this team. I had offers, but coming to Chiefs was all I wanted,” said Shinga, who joined the club from newly promoted top-flight Portugal side Alverca.
“My family was also excited, even though they asked why I came back to SA early. I made it clear to them that this is what I wanted.”
The Umlazi-born defender can’t wait to play in his hometown of Durban for the first time as a pro footballer when Chiefs face Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko at Moses Mabhida Stadium on July 26 in a Toyota Cup match.
“I have only been to Moses Mabhida Stadium to watch games, I’ve never played there before, so it’ll be my first time. It will be a special moment for me because I’ve never played a game in Durban, my hometown, as a pro footballer,” said Shinga, a product of the famed KZN Football Academy, who spent seven years plying his craft in Portugal.
Shinga urged the Amakhosi faithful to continue to pack stadiums and rally behind the team, vowing that the new players in the team will “fight for the badge”.
“Our supporters must keep supporting us. We love our supporters, and we want to give them what they want, so we are going to be ready when the season starts. We will fight for the badge.
“I am a player who likes to play in full stadiums ... I really enjoy that energy of supporters, and I can’t wait for that feeling with Chiefs fans.”
Chiefs will be eager to bag their first win of their Netherlands preseason camp when they face Dutch top-flight outfit PEC Zwolle in Meppel tonight (7pm SA time).
SowetanLIVE
Chiefs' new striker Silva must score goals now - Mbesuma
New recruit Chislett believes Chiefs can topple Downs
Chiefs lose against Vitesse in first preseason friendly in Netherlands
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos