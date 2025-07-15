Soccer

Sekhukhune oppose Letlapa's Europe move

Babina Noko feel hotprospect needs some ‘honing’

15 July 2025 - 06:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Clinton Me of Kelme Sports and Sekhukhune United’s chair Simon Malatji signing a strategic partnership at Rosebank in Johannesburg.
Clinton Me of Kelme Sports and Sekhukhune United’s chair Simon Malatji signing a strategic partnership at Rosebank in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

One of the hottest properties in SA football right now, Vuyo Letlapa of Sekhukhune United, has made it clear that he’s ready for a move to Europe – but the club’s chairman, Simon Malatji, says the gifted 21-year-old left-back still needs some fine-tuning before he can leave.

“I am ready,” Letlapa told Sowetan on the sidelines of the club’s media event to announce a new three-year deal with their Chinese technical sponsor, Kelme Sports, in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on Monday.

“I think a move would be something that’d change my life,” Letlapa said. “When I arrived at Sekhukhune, a lot of people said I might not be ready for the Premiership, but I told myself that I was ready. So, if I got to go overseas ... settling in is the most important thing. As long as I’d got the help that I need, I think I’d settle in well.”

When I arrived at Sekhukhune, a lot of people said I might not be ready for the Premiership, but I told myself that I was ready.
Vuyo Letlapa of Sekhukhune United

Before the end of the season, Letlapa, who only joined Sekhukhune from third-tier side Jomo Cosmos a year ago, was linked to top-flight French side OGC Nice. Yesterday, various football publications reported that Sekhukhune had turned down an offer for Letlapa from Austria Vienna.

“Yes, [an] offer came,” Malatsi said. "However, we realised that he still needs to remain, so that he can be better in terms of quality. He will leave [but not now.] It’ll always be our call that anyone who wants to grow must be given that opportunity.”

Letlapa played 27 games and racked up five assists last season, his maiden in the top-flight league, and also played for Bafana Bafana.

At the media vent, Malatji revealed that Sekhukhune United had bought a 36-hectare plot in Midrand to build the club’s base, expected to cost about R30m and to be similar to that of the Kaizer Chiefs headquarters in Naturena. 

SowetanLIVE

Rock 'solid' debutant Letlapa ready to play in Europe – Cardoso

Letlapa had a stellar debut in the Premiership, racking up four assists from 24 league outings as he established himself as one of Sekhukhune’s ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Five key players for Bafana Bafana in World Cup qualifier against Lesotho

Win against neighbours crucial as Hugo Broos’s team chase place at Canada, Mexico, US 2026
Sport
3 months ago

Moloisane can't wait to debut for Bafana

Stellenbosch defender Thabo Moloisane is banking on the experience he gained playing continental football to help him knuckle down at Bafana Bafana.
Sport
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer