Rele in the lead with five PSL awards nominations

Jose Riveiro, who who left Pirates a few games before season's end, will vie for Coach of the Season gong with Cardoso and Barker

15 July 2025 - 14:30
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Orlando Pirates youngster Relebohile Mofokeng, 20, dominates the nominations for the 2024/25 PSL campaign's end-of-year awards, billed to take place virtually on July 29, with an impressive five nominations.

Mofokeng, who scored five goals and racked up eights assists from 28 league outings last season, got a nod for the prestigious Footballer of the Season Award, alongside Mamelodi Sundowns ace Lucas Ribeiro and Sekhukhune United's Keletso Makgalwa. The trio are also nominated for the Players' Player of the Season gong.

Ribeiro scored 16 goals and laid nine assists from 26 league matches, while Makgalwa's 11 assists saw him top the assists chart, also adding four goals from 26 Betway Premiership matches.

Mofokeng is also nominated for the Young Player of the Season, competing with his former Pirates teammate Mohau Nkota, who's just left for Saudi club Al-Ettifaq, and Malibongwe Khoza of Sundowns.

Mofokeng was also named among the nominees in the Nedbank Cup Young Player of the Tournament category with his teammate, defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi, and Nkota. The Pirates gem will also be contesting for the MTN8 Last Man Standing accolade with his teammate Deon Hotto and Stellenbosch's Faawaz Basadien. 

The nominees for the Betway Premiership Coach of the Season accolade are Sundowns' Miguel Cardoso, Steve Barker of Stellenbosch and Jose Riveiro, who left Pirates a few games before the end of the season.

This year's awards also see the introduction of three new categories in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC). Nominees for Players' Player of the Season are Banele Hlophe of JDR Stars, Joslin Kamatuka form Durban City and former Hungry Lions striker Muzomuhle Khanyi, who has since joined Stellenbosch.

Luke Baartman of Cape Town Spurs, Casric Stars' Teboho Lekhatla and Milford's Sphamandla Mhlongo are shortlisted for Young Player of the Season, while Emile Lako of Casric, Sekhoane Moerane from newly promoted Orbit College and Durban City's Dumisani Msibi have been nominated are Goalkeeper of the Season nominees.

Full nominees list

Footballer: Ribeiro, Makgalwa & Mofokeng 

Players' Player: Ribeiro, Makgalwa & Mofokeng 

Coach: Cardoso, Riveiro & Barker

Goal: Basadien, Ribeiro & Glody Lilepo

Keeper: Elvis Chipezeze, Sipho Chaine & Ronwen Williams

Defender: Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thabo Moloisane & Grant Kekana

Midfielder: Marcello Allende, Teboho Mokoena & Makhehleni Makhaula

Young Player: Mofokeng, Nkota & Malibongwe Khoza

MTN8 Last Man Standing: Mofokeng, Hotto & Basadien 

Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament: Chipezeze, Edmore Chirambadare & Iqraam Rayners 

Nedbank Most Promising: Mofokeng, Nkota & Mbokazi

Nedbank Player of the Tournament: Miguel, Pule Mmodi & Gaston Sirino

MFC Players' Player: Hlophe, Kamatuka & Khanyi

MCF Keeper: Lako, Msibi & Moerane

MFC Young Player: Baartman, Lekhatla & Mhlongo

DDC: Gomolemo Kekana, Ntandoyenkosi Nkosi & Tylon Smith

Assistant Ref: Kgara Mokoena, Romario Phiri & Khamusi Razwimisani

Ref: Luxolo Badi, Masixole Bambiso & Olani Kwinda

Betway Top Scorer: Ribeiro

MFC Top Scorer: Khanyi

DDC Top Scorer: Siphamandla Msezane

