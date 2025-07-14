Soccer

Playing for Pirates is a dream come true – Appollis

14 July 2025 - 15:12
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Oswin Appollis during training with Orlando Pirates players.
Oswin Appollis during training with Orlando Pirates players.
Image: Supplied

Orlando Pirates new signing Oswin Appollis cherishes being part of the Buccaneers, saying wearing the Soweto giants' jersey meant a lot to him.

Appollis joined Pirates from Polokwane City a week ago. The Bafana Bafana star has already shown flashes of brilliance in Bucs' two friendlies against English third-tier side Bolton Wanderers and Cypriot champions Pafos at Marbella Football Centre in Spain, where they are camping for preseason.

“Yes, it is a dream come true to play for Pirates. Playing for this great club is an honour. I always watched [Pirates] on TV...now wearing this jersey means a lot to me,'' Appollis told sportscaster Thomas Mlambo in Spain on Monday.

The 23-year-old Appollis laid a magnificent assist for Relebohile Mofokeng in Sunday's 1-all draw against Pafos in their second friendly of their preseason camp in Spain, having lost their opener 2-0 to Bolton last Friday.

Appollis also revealed that Deano van Rooyen was one of the people helping him to settle in at the club. “He [Van Rooyen] has told me to always work hard and be positive. It's been great having him around but all the other players have helped me a lot, telling me that I don't need to be shy and that I can ask them anything,'' Appollis stated.

It's been great having him around but all the other players have helped me a lot, telling me that I don't need to be shy and that I can ask them anything.
Oswin Appollis

On the other hand, Mofokeng was excited to find the back of the net, albeit pointed out that there was still room for improvement.” I feel very happy but there's more to improve on,'' Mofokeng said.

Pirates' next friendly in Marbella is against Las Palmas, who were relegated from Spanish La Liga last season, on Thursday (7pm SA time). Defender Tapelo Xoki lauded his teammates' display against Pafos, hoping they will finally register a win against Palmas.

“The performance was top. The guys played very well. The combinations were good and I think we improved from the previous game. Our focus is on Las Palmas now, hopefully we get more improvements. Hopefully we also start winning now,'' Xoki, who didn't feature against Pafos, said.

Meanwhile, Pirates announced the signing of right-footed utility winger, Kamogelo Sebelebele from TS Galaxy on Monday, a day after selling another wideman in left-footed Mohau Nkota, to Saudi side Al-Ettifaq.

SowetanLIVE

Ouaddou aims to mould Mbokazi into a solid leader

“Mbokazi is one of the big men of this team. He's a South African, he's proud of what he's doing and we're proud of him ... he had a good game,” ...
Sport
2 hours ago

'I feel alive; football is back,' says Mofokeng as Pirates arrive in Spain for preseason camp

Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng cannot wait to see the new season get underway, as the return from the off-season hiatus "brings back" his ...
Sport
5 days ago

Transfer window heats up with Bucs landing Oswin Appollis

Orlando Pirates have continued to be the busiest team in the PSL transfer window, snapping up one of the hot properties of SA football, Oswin ...
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer