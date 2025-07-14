On the other hand, Mofokeng was excited to find the back of the net, albeit pointed out that there was still room for improvement.” I feel very happy but there's more to improve on,'' Mofokeng said.
Playing for Pirates is a dream come true – Appollis
Orlando Pirates new signing Oswin Appollis cherishes being part of the Buccaneers, saying wearing the Soweto giants' jersey meant a lot to him.
Appollis joined Pirates from Polokwane City a week ago. The Bafana Bafana star has already shown flashes of brilliance in Bucs' two friendlies against English third-tier side Bolton Wanderers and Cypriot champions Pafos at Marbella Football Centre in Spain, where they are camping for preseason.
“Yes, it is a dream come true to play for Pirates. Playing for this great club is an honour. I always watched [Pirates] on TV...now wearing this jersey means a lot to me,'' Appollis told sportscaster Thomas Mlambo in Spain on Monday.
The 23-year-old Appollis laid a magnificent assist for Relebohile Mofokeng in Sunday's 1-all draw against Pafos in their second friendly of their preseason camp in Spain, having lost their opener 2-0 to Bolton last Friday.
Appollis also revealed that Deano van Rooyen was one of the people helping him to settle in at the club. “He [Van Rooyen] has told me to always work hard and be positive. It's been great having him around but all the other players have helped me a lot, telling me that I don't need to be shy and that I can ask them anything,'' Appollis stated.
On the other hand, Mofokeng was excited to find the back of the net, albeit pointed out that there was still room for improvement.” I feel very happy but there's more to improve on,'' Mofokeng said.
Pirates' next friendly in Marbella is against Las Palmas, who were relegated from Spanish La Liga last season, on Thursday (7pm SA time). Defender Tapelo Xoki lauded his teammates' display against Pafos, hoping they will finally register a win against Palmas.
“The performance was top. The guys played very well. The combinations were good and I think we improved from the previous game. Our focus is on Las Palmas now, hopefully we get more improvements. Hopefully we also start winning now,'' Xoki, who didn't feature against Pafos, said.
Meanwhile, Pirates announced the signing of right-footed utility winger, Kamogelo Sebelebele from TS Galaxy on Monday, a day after selling another wideman in left-footed Mohau Nkota, to Saudi side Al-Ettifaq.
SowetanLIVE
