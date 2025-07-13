Soccer

Palmer double fires Chelsea past PSG to Club World Cup glory

By Fernando Kallas - 14 July 2025 - 06:40
Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Tosin Adarabioyo and teammates celebrate winning the Fifa Club World Cup after their 3-0 victory Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Tosin Adarabioyo and teammates celebrate winning the FIFA Club World Cup in the final against Paris St Germain at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday.
Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Tosin Adarabioyo and teammates celebrate winning the Fifa Club World Cup after their 3-0 victory Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Tosin Adarabioyo and teammates celebrate winning the FIFA Club World Cup in the final against Paris St Germain at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Lee Smith

Cole Palmer produced a scintillating first-half masterclass as Chelsea demolished Paris St Germain 3-0 to win the Club World Cup final at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

The English attacking midfielder scored twice and provided an assist for Joao Pedro in a devastating display in the revamped tournament's decider that left the European and French champions, who finished with 10 men, shell-shocked before the break.

Chelsea struck first in the 22nd minute when PSG fullback Nuno Mendes gifted possession to Malo Gusto. While his initial effort was blocked by Mendes, Gusto collected the rebound and found Palmer unmarked in the middle and the midfielder made no mistake, slotting a tidy finish just inside the left post.

Palmer doubled the lead after the 30th-minute cooling break with a goal of sublime quality. Latching onto a precise through ball from Levi Colwill, he cut inside before faking a pass to dummy a defender and firing into the bottom-left corner.

Palmer then turned provider, running up the channel before finding Joao Pedro, who took the ball in his stride and beat the offside trap before chipping his finish beautifully over keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG's misery was completed when Joao Neves was sent off for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair in the 83rd minute. 

Reuters

Chelsea eyeing upset of PSG in Club World Cup final

Chelsea are a more familiar sight on the international stage, and they've had a strong tournament themselves, but they will be the underdogs when ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Superb Dembele boosts PSG’s Club World Cup dreams

Ballon d’Or front-runner gets first start in semifinal against Madrid and does not disappoint
Sport
2 days ago

Real Madrid survive Dortmund scare to reach Club World Cup semis

Real Madrid edged past Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in a dramatic Club World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday to set up a last-four clash with Paris St Germain.
Sport
1 week ago

PSG crush Real Madrid to reach Club World Cup final

Paris St Germain's Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz scored twice in a devastating first-half display as the French champions demolished Real Madrid 4-0 ...
Sport
4 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer