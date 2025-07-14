Ouaddou aims to mould Mbokazi into a solid leader

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has reasoned that Mbekezeli “TLB” Mbokazi is one of the “big men” of the team, hence the 19-year-old prodigy defender was the only player who played 90 minutes, also skippering the side, against Cypriot champions Pafos yesterday.
“Mbokazi is one of the big men of this team. He's a South African, he's proud of what he's doing and we're proud of him ... he had a good game,” Ouaddou said after the game.
“It's normal that we give him the captaincy. Step by step, we want to give him more time because he's going to be one of the main men this season and that's why we gave him that responsibility. He was magnificent and he needs to continue like that.”
Pirates held Pafos to a 1-all draw in what was their second friendly of their preseason camp in Spain. Mbokazi skippered the side for the better part of the second stanza, taking the armband from Deon Hotto after he was substituted at Marbella Training Centre. Hotto had taken the armband from Nkosinathi Sibisi, who only captained the side in the first stanza.
João Correia put Pafos ahead in the seventh minute, pouncing on a brilliant counterattack after Pirates had wasted a set-piece.
Relebohile Mofokeng would level matters in the 24th minute, using his weaker right foot to neatly beat Pafos keeper Neofytos Michael after collecting a nice diagonal pass from new marquee signing Oswin Appollis. Mofokeng also had to smartly use his small body frame to shield the ball from a Pafos defender, before scoring.
Ouaddou also sounded satisfied with their overall display against Pafos, who'll also be participating in the Uefa Champions League qualifying rounds in the next few days after winning their domestic league.
“I can see that our team, step by step, is getting better. The players are living up to my expectations as a coach, so I am happy,” the coach said.
Pirates had lost 2-0 to English third-tier outfit Bolton Wanderers in the first friendly of this Spanish preseason camp at the same venue on Friday. The Sea Robbers' next friendly is against Las Palmas, who were relegated from La Liga last season, at the same venue on Thursday (7pm SA time).
Ouaddou aims to mould Mbokazi into a solid leader
'He's going to be one of the main men this season'
Image: Sydney Mahlangu
