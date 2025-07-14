New Gallants recruit Simo Luthuli ready to shine

After his protracted registration saga at Golden Arrows in 2022, attacking midfielder Simo Luthuli (formerly Mbhele) is ready to shine at his new club, Marumo Gallants, and is aiming to be the side’s leading goalscorer and break into the Bafana Bafana set-up.
In February 2022, the league’s prosecutor, Zola Majavu, found Arrows guilty of improperly registering Luthuli as the now 26-year-old lad from Nhlalwane in KZN didn’t have his international clearance when he joined the club from Portuguese fourth-tier outfit Sociedade União 1º Dezembro.
Arrows released him five months later.
“The point that I have to prove is to myself because I feel that I am at the right age to peak, and with my past experiences, I have no doubt that I will do well this upcoming season,” Luthuli told Sowetan in Sandton last week, where he, alongside several other recruits were unveiled by Marumo. “I want to be the top goalscorer and get to play for Bafana; those are my two short-term goals.
“The opportunity to play in the PSL once again has presented itself. I feel I am more than ready. I have had a taste of how it feels to play in the PSL and I’ve always wanted to have that feeling again, and with God’s grace, here I am. I strongly believe it will be a great season for me.”
The famed KwaZulu-Natal Football Academy graduate spent more than five years abroad before joining Arrows in July 2021, making the Durban side his first PSL team.
The midfielder opened up about dealing with that registration saga.
“To be quite honest, at first it was very challenging because I felt that the situation happened at a point when I was starting to find my feet at the team, so it was very heartbreaking. But I managed to overcome it in the end,” Luthuli said.
“The support system that I have also helped me a lot in terms of overcoming that situation. Also, living alone in Portugal for many years, away from my family, toughened me up as a person, so I was able to deal with that Arrows situation quicker than maybe someone else would.”
SowetanLIVE
New Gallants recruit Simo Luthuli ready to shine
'I want to be top goalscorer, play for Bafana'
Image: BackpagePix
After his protracted registration saga at Golden Arrows in 2022, attacking midfielder Simo Luthuli (formerly Mbhele) is ready to shine at his new club, Marumo Gallants, and is aiming to be the side’s leading goalscorer and break into the Bafana Bafana set-up.
In February 2022, the league’s prosecutor, Zola Majavu, found Arrows guilty of improperly registering Luthuli as the now 26-year-old lad from Nhlalwane in KZN didn’t have his international clearance when he joined the club from Portuguese fourth-tier outfit Sociedade União 1º Dezembro.
Arrows released him five months later.
“The point that I have to prove is to myself because I feel that I am at the right age to peak, and with my past experiences, I have no doubt that I will do well this upcoming season,” Luthuli told Sowetan in Sandton last week, where he, alongside several other recruits were unveiled by Marumo. “I want to be the top goalscorer and get to play for Bafana; those are my two short-term goals.
“The opportunity to play in the PSL once again has presented itself. I feel I am more than ready. I have had a taste of how it feels to play in the PSL and I’ve always wanted to have that feeling again, and with God’s grace, here I am. I strongly believe it will be a great season for me.”
The famed KwaZulu-Natal Football Academy graduate spent more than five years abroad before joining Arrows in July 2021, making the Durban side his first PSL team.
The midfielder opened up about dealing with that registration saga.
“To be quite honest, at first it was very challenging because I felt that the situation happened at a point when I was starting to find my feet at the team, so it was very heartbreaking. But I managed to overcome it in the end,” Luthuli said.
“The support system that I have also helped me a lot in terms of overcoming that situation. Also, living alone in Portugal for many years, away from my family, toughened me up as a person, so I was able to deal with that Arrows situation quicker than maybe someone else would.”
SowetanLIVE
Dikgacoi sets sights on silverware under Mngqithi's leadership
Richards Bay over the moon at being back on home ground
The PSL 'madalas' who made their teams tick
City aim to make full use of home advantage as Orbit visit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos