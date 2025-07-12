Soccer

Veteran coach Van Gaal says he is cured of cancer

By Reuters - 13 July 2025 - 09:32
Former Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal.
Image: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

Veteran coach Louis van Gaal says he has been cured of cancer and is keen for a return to the higher levels of the game.

The 73-year-old announced three years ago that he was suffering from prostate cancer, but told a Dutch television talk show: “I'm no longer bothered by cancer.”

When he announced his illness, Van Gaal was the coach of the Dutch national team but he has not worked since the last World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

“Two years ago, I had a few operations. It was all bad then. But it all worked out in the end. I have check-ups every few months, and that's going well. I'm getting fitter and fitter,” he said.

Van Gaal, whose career has taken in stints at Ajax Amsterdam, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United, reiterated a lack of interest in returning to club management but said becoming the national coach of a top-tier country could tempt him back.

He now serves as a special adviser to Ajax.

