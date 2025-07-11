Soccer

New recruit Chislett believes Chiefs can topple Downs

Amakhosi midfielder says creativity and scoring goals are two things that 'really get me going'.

11 July 2025 - 06:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Kaizer Chiefs new midfielder Ethan Chislett flying in training in the Netherlands.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs X account.

New Kaizer Chiefs playmaker Ethan Chislett, 26, has asserted that if there's any team in SA that can end Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance, it is Amakhosi.

The son of former Manning Rangers player Donovan Chislett, his late grandfather, Gordon Chislett, played for the SA national team.

Ethan was born in Durban, before his family migrated to England when he was six years old. The midfielder joined Amakhosi from English third-tier side Port Vale this month. "The affiliation of the SA game has always been there, I guess through my dad...it [SA football] has always been something I looked up to,'' he told Chiefs' media team from the Netherlands, where Amakhosi are having their preseason camp.

"I always looked at Chiefs' results since I was young... It has always been Chiefs [that he was more interested in], to be honest, but I've also taken note [of SA football in general], and I know that Sundowns in recent years have done really, really well in the league, but if there's any team that can knock them off their pedestal, I think it's Chiefs."

Creativity and goal-scoring, those are two things that really get me going as a player.
Ethan Chislett, New Kaizer Chiefs playmaker

Ethan describes himself as a versatile player, although the No 10 role is the one he really enjoys. The new Chiefs recruit has vowed to bring creativity and goals. "I've played everywhere in the midfield – 6, 8, 10. I've played left-wing and right-wing and I have played as a striker a few times... more like a false No 9. I enjoy all the positions but my position is number 10,'' he said.

"I bring creativity but I am also aware that you need to score goals. In football, goals win you games. I like to think that I can rise to the occasion. Creativity and goal-scoring, those are two things that really get me going as a player."

Ethan also revealed that when Chiefs contacted him, the feeling was unreal, insisting he never even entertained other offers on the table. "I just got quite a crazy feeling. It just felt a bit surreal. I had a few offers elsewhere, but it was never really a consideration,'' he said.

Ethan is expected to feature when Chiefs face Dutch topflight side Utrecht in their second friendly of the Netherlands tour on Friday (4pm SA time). Ethan played the last 45 minutes of their first friendly, which they lost 2-1 to Vitesse on Tuesday. 

SowetanLIVE

