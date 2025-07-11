Soccer

'Energetic' Tanzania won't be pushovers – Dlamini

Banyana keeper positive of retaining Wafcon

11 July 2025 - 12:44
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Banyana Bayana in Morocco.
Image: Banyana Banyana on X

Banyana Banyana shot-stopper Andile "Sticks" Dlamini has conceded that they're under pressure to retain the Wafcon title, believing they have what it takes to do it as they aim to leave a legacy.

Banyana's title defence got off to a good start, winning 2-0 against Ghana in their Group C opener at Henneur Stadium in Oujda on Monday.

A win against Tanzania in their second pool stages fixture at the same venue on Friday night will see Banyana advance to the knockout stages of this ongoing continental showpiece in Morocco. The game kicks off at 9pm SA time.

All the previous Wafcon winners have managed to defend the title, and Banyana wouldn't want that bad record of being the first team to fail to win this tournament back-to-back, following their maiden success on the same Moroccan soil back in 2022.

"We want to leave a legacy. The generation before us paved the way, so ours now is to reach new heights to lay a strong foundation for the next generation as well.

"The pressure is there, but we have to believe in each other and believe in what we're capable of,'' said Dlamini, who was voted Goalkeeper of the Tournament in the last Wafcon, before losing her starting berth to Kaylin Swart at the 2023 Fifa World Cup.

Dlamini seems to have reclaimed her No.1 jersey from Kaylan Swart after starting and keeping a clean sheet against Ghana. The Mamelodi Sundowns keeper has made it clear they aim to win this Wafcon, asserting they were also capable, albeit highlighting they can't afford to think too far ahead of themselves.

"We want to win Wafcon again but we have to make sure that we follow the steps, meaning we just take it one game at a time. We're very determined and focused, so I think we're capable of retaining the title, especially with the team spirit we have. We are willing to die for one another on the field, also for our country,'' Dlamini said.

Dlamini warned that "energetic" Tanzania won't be pushovers. "The game against Tanzania isn't going to be an easy one. They are a team that's full of energy. They are a strong team, although they lost to Mali in their first game."

SowetanLIVE

