Chiefs' new striker Silva must score goals now - Mbesuma
Legendary striker advises new recruit to hit the ground running
Image: Kaizer Chiefs X account
After a few untidy touches during the first 45 minutes he played in the 1-2 friendly defeat to Dutch side Vitesse on Tuesday, some are already doubting new Kaizer Chiefs striker Flavio Silva.
The 29-year-old Silva joined Chiefs from Indonesian top-flight side Persebaya this month. The 1,84m tall striker is expected to solve Amakhosi's goalscoring woes. The Glamour Boys scored a measly 32 goals in 28 league games last season.
Many fans felt Chiefs were “scammed again” after seeing Silva against Vitesse, where Chiefs scored first via Reeve Frosler's screamer late in the second half, before Dillan Solomons' own goal, a few seconds into the second stanza, levelled matters. Andy Visser then sealed the win for Vitesse in the 74th minute.
Legendary Amakhosi striker Collins “Ntofontofo” Mbesuma, who scored a record 35 goals in the 2004/05 season for the Soweto club, also weighed in on Silva's debate, telling the Bissau-Guinean to “deliver immediately” or continue to be at the receiving end of fans' wrath.
