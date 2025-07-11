Soccer

Chiefs' new striker Silva must score goals now - Mbesuma

Legendary striker advises new recruit to hit the ground running

11 July 2025 - 13:28
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Flavio Silva.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs X account

After a few untidy touches during the first 45 minutes he played in the 1-2 friendly defeat to Dutch side Vitesse on Tuesday, some are already doubting new Kaizer Chiefs striker Flavio Silva.

The 29-year-old Silva joined Chiefs from Indonesian top-flight side Persebaya this month. The 1,84m tall striker is expected to solve Amakhosi's goalscoring woes. The Glamour Boys scored a measly 32 goals in 28 league games last season.

Many fans felt Chiefs were “scammed again” after seeing Silva against Vitesse, where Chiefs scored first via Reeve Frosler's screamer late in the second half, before Dillan Solomons' own goal, a few seconds into the second stanza, levelled matters. Andy Visser then sealed the win for Vitesse in the 74th minute.

Legendary Amakhosi striker Collins “Ntofontofo” Mbesuma, who scored a record 35 goals in the 2004/05 season for the Soweto club, also weighed in on Silva's debate, telling the Bissau-Guinean to “deliver immediately” or continue to be at the receiving end of fans' wrath.

At Chiefs or Pirates the fans don't give you time and when they give you 45 minutes, that's too much.
Collins Mbesuma, former Amakhosi striker

“I didn't watch the whole game [against Vitesse], but I saw the highlights and I am seeing the comments about the new striker Silva. He must know that at Chiefs, as a striker, you don't have time to say you're still adapting...you need to hit the ground running or else the fans will always be on your case,'' Mbesuma told Sowetan.

“He must deliver now. At Chiefs or Pirates the fans don't give you time and when they give you 45 minutes, that's too much. So, Silva must make sure he scores now even though these are friendlies.”

Meanwhile, Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi sounded rather satisfied with what he saw from his boys against Vitesse, where he fielded two different teams in either half.

“I am not really worried about the result of this pre-season training match. It’s more about seeing all the players in action and trying out different formations,'' Nabi told Chiefs' website.

Amakhosi trade blows with Dutch top-flight side Utrecht in their second friendly of their Netherlands preseason camp, at a yet-to-be confirmed venue, on Friday afternoon (4pm SA time).

SowetanLIVE

