In the 71st episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by Bafana Bafana and Sekhukhune United midfielder Thabang “Desh” Monare.
Monare, who also played for Jomo Cosmos, Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates, takes us on a journey from his beginnings in Embalenhle township in Mpumalanga, where he grew up, to the dizzying heights of South African football.
He spoke about the lessons learnt from coach Jomo Sono at Cosmos as a junior player, under Gavin Hunt at Wits and various coaches at Orlando Pirates where he took his game to another level.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Thabang Monare reflects on his football journey
Lessons learnt from Jomo Sono at Cosmos and a league title with Gavin Hunt at Wits among the highlights
His career highlights include winning the Premiership with Wits under Hunt in 2016-17 and being part of the Bafana Bafana squad for Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in the Ivory Coast where they finished third.
Sekhukhune missed out on the Caf Confederation Cup by a whisker last season and Monare says they will be competitive again next season in their push to play continental football.
He also explained his love for tattoos, as most of his body is covered with artwork.
