Soccer

Amajita hero Sishi ready to fight for his place at Stellies

Youngster trilled to join first team after promotion from Stellies' reserves

11 July 2025 - 11:09
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Simthandile Sishi, right, during the Diski Challenge match between Stellenbosch FC Reserves and Cape Town City Reserves at Idas Valley Sports Ground on February 2, 2025 in Stellenbosch.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Stellenbosch DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) skipper Simthandile Sishi, 20, says he's ready to compete with the big boys after being promoted to the first team ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Sishi, who joined Stellies' reserve side from famed academy Stars of Africa in August 2022, helped the Cape Winelands outfit win the DDC title in the 2023/24 season, also playing a key role in the side's Next Gen Cup success in England last August. Stellies participated in the Next Gen Cup courtesy of being the DDC champions, outwitting English teams such as Crystal Palace and Aston Villa en route to lifting the trophy.

“I feel excited after signing my first pro contract and I think I am ready to be part of the first team, competing with the big boys. It's really a privilege for me to be part of the first team,'' said Sishi after his promotion to the senior team this week.

“Playing in the DDC, also winning it and taking part in the Next Gen Cup overseas has helped me grow as a player and as a person. I am always willing to learn from senior players, so I think it's going to be a good season for me and I am looking forward to it.”

Sishi also revealed that he idolises 40-year-old Brazilian legendary centre-back Thiago Silva, currently plying his trade in his home country with Fluminense, who recently impressed at the ongoing Fifa Club World Cup in the US, after successful stints with the likes of AC Milan, PSG and Chelsea in Europe.

“I look up to Thiago Silva because he's a very wise defender. He's not too tall, just like myself and he's also a good leader,'' Sishi said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday Stellies also confirmed that 38-year-old goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt had penned a new contract that'll eventually see him transition into a goalkeeper coach role at the youth and ladies teams.

SowetanLIVE

