Soccer

PSG crush Real Madrid to reach Club World Cup final

By Fernando Kallas - 10 July 2025 - 07:30
Fabian Ruiz celebrates scoring Paris St Germain's first goal with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in their 2025 Fifa Club World Cup semifinal win against Real Madrid at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Wednesday.
Image: Reuters/Amanda Perobelli

Paris St Germain's Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz scored twice in a devastating first-half display as the French champions demolished Real Madrid 4-0 on Wednesday to book their place in the Club World Cup final against Chelsea.

Two defensive errors handed PSG their opening goals within nine minutes at MetLife Stadium.

Raul Asencio's poor control in the sixth minute gifted Ousmane Dembele possession and his first effort was saved by Thibaut Courtois before the rebound was picked up by Ruiz who scored into an empty net.

Antonio Ruediger's wayward pass three minutes later allowed Dembele to burst unmarked into the box before firing a tidy finish past Courtois.

Ruiz struck again in the 24th minute after Achraf Hakimi made a great run down the right and the Spaniard held off defender Raul Asencio with a feint before finishing perfectly from close range.

Substitute Goncalo Ramos completed the rout for European champions PSG three minutes from time. 

Reuters

