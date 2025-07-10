The 21-year-old striker, who plies her trade with Hollywoodbets Super League side University of the Western Cape (UWC), was on cloud nine as she shared the pitch with her idol Seoposenwe, who scored Banyana's second goal against the Black Queens.
Donnelly highly motivated after Banyana debut
Banyana striker wants to learn from idol Seoposenwe
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana newbie Ronnel Donnelly, who idolises her veteran teammate Jermaine Seoposenwe, is motivated to keep going and cement her place in the team after making her debut when Banyana beat Ghana 2-0 in their Wafcon opener in Oujda, Morocco, on Monday.
Donnelly was introduced for Noxolo Cesane, who notched up her 50th Banyana cap on the day, in the 86th minute at Honneur Stadium.
Banyana's next Group C fixture is against Tanzania at the same venue tomorrow (9pm SA time).
"I was obviously nervous because it was my first cap. I didn't expect to go in but the fact that the coach put me in shows that I am doing something good in training. That cameo motivates me a lot to say, 'there's a lot more I can do and there's something in me'. I just need to work even harder to get more caps,'' Donnelly said.
