“I haven’t forgotten where I come from. Even when I am on the world stage, I am always thinking about my home and my people.”
These are the words of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana defender Mothobi Mvala after launching his schools tournament “to uplift” the youth of his hometown, Theunissen, in the Free State.
The tournament, organised through the Mothobi Mvala Foundation, will see eight schools from Theunissen competing at Squalor Stadium in the area on July 19.
“I haven’t forgotten where I come from. Even when I am on the world stage, I am always thinking about my home, my people and the young boys and girls who just need one chance to showcase their talents, so I saw it fit to give them that chance through this tournament. This will always help them to stay away from social ills,'' the 31-year-old Mvala told Sowetan yesterday.
“I am not going back to my hometown to be admired but I am returning to serve, to give guidance, share love, and open doors for the youth. I've always wanted to uplift my community as a way of giving back and thanking them for always supporting me, so this is my way of doing just that.”
Mvala also vowed he'll bring several big personalities from other industries.
“The day won't just be about sports only, it will be a celebration of potential and purpose, so we will have influential people from different walks of life. I know that not all the kids will succeed through sport, so we will have musicians, doctors and alike to give motivational talks to the kids,'' Mvala stated.
Khotso, Boliba, Leboneng and Reseamohetse are the primary schools that will be involved, while Theunissen Combined, Akademia, Taiwe and Concordia are the high schools that will also form part of the Mothobi Mvala Schools Tournament.
Markham, Aquelle and Alberto Investments are the sponsors of this initiative by the Sundowns star.
The winners will be rewarded with playing kits and medals.
Downs star Mvala ploughs back through his schools tournament
Sundowns star lifts morale in his hometown
