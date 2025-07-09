Frosler's goal came after a throw-in, the Chiefs player collecting the ball on the left edge of the area and smacking a drive past goalkeeper Tom Bramel.
Chiefs lose against Vitesse in first preseason friendly in Netherlands
Image: Kaizer Chiefs/X
Kaizer Chiefs squandered a lead to lose 2-1 to Vitesse in their first preseason friendly of their tour of the Netherlands on Tuesday evening.
Amakhosi took the lead against the team that campaigns in the Dutch second tier Eerste Divisie via Reeve Frosler's goal in the 37th minute at RKSV Driel Stadion in Driel. An own goal from Dillan Solomons in the 47th, then Andy Visser's winning strike in the 74th secured victory for Vitesse.
Full Kaizer Chiefs vs Vitesse FC preseason training match. - Kaizer Chiefs
