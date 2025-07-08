Soccer

Age is no problem, insists Gallants' new coach Lafitte

08 July 2025 - 13:30
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Alexandre Lafitte coach of Marumo Gallants during the Marumo Gallants FC press briefing at Hotel Sky on July 07, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Daniel Hlongwane

New Marumo Gallants coach Alexandre Lafitte, 28, has narrated why he likes coaching players older than him.

Lafitte was confirmed as Marumo’s new coach a fortnight ago, replacing Abdeslam Ouaddou, who has joined Orlando Pirates. It was the “ambitious” Frenchman’s age that set tongues wagging when he was announced, with some fearing players may undermine him, especially those older than him.

“For me it has never been a problem coaching players older than me. I have won championships with players older than me,” Lafitte told journalists at Sky Hotel in Sandton yesterday, where he, alongside new signings, were formally unveiled.

“For me the most important thing is to prove to players that it’s possible to win with me as a coach. I like to manage older players... it’s easy for me because they have experience and sometimes, they help you with some other aspects like mentoring the young ones."

Lafitte, who holds a Uefa A coaching badge, also explained how he ventured into coaching at the tender age of 18. “I played football when I was a kid and when I was 18 I stopped and got into coaching,” the tactician said.

“I stopped because I realised that I didn’t have the ability to play in top leagues. I didn’t have ambitions to play in the fourth division in France, so I went into coaching. I am ambitious; hence I wasn’t scared to take the route of coaching at a very young age.”

Lafitte, a former youth coach at Paris Saint Germain, arrives in the PSL with high expectations after winning the Ivorian league with his previous side, Stade d’Abidjan, last season. The young coach gave the lowdown on his philosophy.

“I like to play offensive football, control the game... have possession; counter-pressing is very important. My methodology is also based on developing players. I think it’s possible for us to do well this season,” Lafitte noted.

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Darrel Matsheke, Teboho Motloung, Bongolwethu Siyase, Abram Tjahikika, Simo Luthuli, Shaun Morgan, Jaisen Clifford, Kamohelo Sithole, Karabo Khoza and Bheki Mabuza are the new signings Bahlabane Ba Ntwa also unveiled yesterday.

