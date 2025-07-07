Top keeper coach Louw open to offers

“As much as I’d be excited to work with him again, I won’t say I’d sit at home and wait for him to call me. I am willing to look to join any team that would present an interesting offer. But in a perfect world, I’d take coach Rulani’s offer, wherever he goes. But we all know this isn’t a perfect world. Teams can call me, I am available.”
Did you know?
Louw ventured into coaching after his career as a keeper was ended by a motorbike accident en route to school in 2010 in his hometown Bloemfontein.
One of SA’s most esteemed goalkeeper mentors, Sean Louw, has issued a come-and-get-me plea to clubs after leaving Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca, where he was part of coach Rulani Mokwena’s technical panel.
The 32-year-old Louw said as much as he won’t hesitate to take Mokwena’s offer if the ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach wants to work with him on his next gig, he’s open to taking any job before then.
“If coach Rulani had to call me right now to say, ‘Let’s go to this club’, of course I’d go with him 100% because he’s a brilliant coach. I didn’t think twice when he called me to join him at Wydad. The project of working with him [Mokwena] is always exciting because he knows so much about so many things ...it’s unbelievable,” Louw told Sowetan.
Did you know?
Louw ventured into coaching after his career as a keeper was ended by a motorbike accident en route to school in 2010 in his hometown Bloemfontein.
