Soccer

Rising teams ignite hope for Bloemfontein derby

Marumo Gallants chairman welcomes new soccer rivals

07 July 2025 - 13:34
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Some Bloemfontein Celtics fans
Some Bloemfontein Celtics fans
Image: Gallo Images

Marumo Gallants chairman Abram Sello has made it clear that the emergence of Siwelele FC in Bloemfontein doesn't threaten Bahlabane Ba Ntwa, saying they want to “emulate” the Soweto derby.

Siwelele came into the picture after sport minister Gayton McKenzie's son, Calvin Le John, bought SuperSport United's Premiership status last week, pending the league's approval.

Le John wanted to resurrect Bloemfontein Celtic but couldn't use that name as it belongs to businessman Edward “Eddie” Modise, who also admitted that he wants to buy a second-tier franchise to revive Celtic as well. 

“Now we have a situation of other clubs emerging in the area and we're very much happy. There's a Soweto derby and we want to emulate that particular derby with Siwelele and become the best as well,'' Sello said at a presser to officially introduce their new coach, Alexandre Lafitte, alongside new recruits at Sandton's Sky Hotel, on Monday morning.

“We want to learn from our big brothers Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates and have something similar, where fans would share love. We have seen fans of both Chiefs and Pirates sharing love during the Soweto derby and that healthy rivalry is always nice, so we welcome Siwelele.”

We're looking forward to the nice derby and making a difference by boosting the economy and tourism in the area of Mangaung, so the arrival of Siwelele and possibly Celtic as a first division team as media reports say, isn't a threat to us at all
Abram Sello

Marumo relocated to Bloemfontein last August, having been based in Polokwane. Bahlabane Ba Ntwa enjoyed a lot of support from Celtic fans last season. With Siwelele in the picture now, it remains to be seen whether Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will maintain that strong support base in that area.

“We're looking forward to the nice derby and making a difference by boosting the economy and tourism in the area of Mangaung, so the arrival of Siwelele and possibly Celtic as a first division team as media reports say, isn't a threat to us at all. We were in Limpopo and we have more than five teams there and we were happy because that's how football is,'' Sello said.

“We enjoy the support of the Mangaung municipality and that of the Free State provincial government...the support we get from the people as well is marvellous.”

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Darrel Matsheke, Teboho Motloung, Bongolwethu Siyase, Abram Tjahikika, Simo Luthuli, Shaun Morgan, Jaisen Clifford, Kamohelo Sithole, Karabo Khoza and Bheki Mabuza are the new players Marumo paraded on Monday.

SowetanLIVE

Top keeper coach Louw open to offers

One of SA’s most esteemed goalkeeper mentors, Sean Louw, has issued a come-and-get-me plea to clubs after leaving Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca, ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Kopo hopes for survival of the academy after supersport sale

University of Pretoria coach Kwanele Kopo says what pains him the most from the SuperSport United sale is the number of kids who will no longer have ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Preseason friendlies will help gauge our strength against European teams – Petersen

Petersen, 30, hopes the five preparatory matches they will play during their preseason camp in the Netherlands will also help Amakhosi gauge their ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Banyana don’t get the credit they deserve — Ellis

Banyana Banyana mentor Desiree Ellis is convinced her team isn’t appreciated enough for “always rising to the occasion” amid adversities, and is ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer