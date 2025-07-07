Marumo Gallants chairman Abram Sello has made it clear that the emergence of Siwelele FC in Bloemfontein doesn't threaten Bahlabane Ba Ntwa, saying they want to “emulate” the Soweto derby.
Siwelele came into the picture after sport minister Gayton McKenzie's son, Calvin Le John, bought SuperSport United's Premiership status last week, pending the league's approval.
Le John wanted to resurrect Bloemfontein Celtic but couldn't use that name as it belongs to businessman Edward “Eddie” Modise, who also admitted that he wants to buy a second-tier franchise to revive Celtic as well.
“Now we have a situation of other clubs emerging in the area and we're very much happy. There's a Soweto derby and we want to emulate that particular derby with Siwelele and become the best as well,'' Sello said at a presser to officially introduce their new coach, Alexandre Lafitte, alongside new recruits at Sandton's Sky Hotel, on Monday morning.
“We want to learn from our big brothers Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates and have something similar, where fans would share love. We have seen fans of both Chiefs and Pirates sharing love during the Soweto derby and that healthy rivalry is always nice, so we welcome Siwelele.”
Rising teams ignite hope for Bloemfontein derby
Marumo Gallants chairman welcomes new soccer rivals
Image: Gallo Images
Marumo relocated to Bloemfontein last August, having been based in Polokwane. Bahlabane Ba Ntwa enjoyed a lot of support from Celtic fans last season. With Siwelele in the picture now, it remains to be seen whether Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will maintain that strong support base in that area.
“We're looking forward to the nice derby and making a difference by boosting the economy and tourism in the area of Mangaung, so the arrival of Siwelele and possibly Celtic as a first division team as media reports say, isn't a threat to us at all. We were in Limpopo and we have more than five teams there and we were happy because that's how football is,'' Sello said.
“We enjoy the support of the Mangaung municipality and that of the Free State provincial government...the support we get from the people as well is marvellous.”
Ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Darrel Matsheke, Teboho Motloung, Bongolwethu Siyase, Abram Tjahikika, Simo Luthuli, Shaun Morgan, Jaisen Clifford, Kamohelo Sithole, Karabo Khoza and Bheki Mabuza are the new players Marumo paraded on Monday.
SowetanLIVE
