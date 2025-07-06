Sundowns bids farewell to Coetzee and Maboe

Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns have released Rivaldo Coetzee and Lebohang Maboe as they prepare the team ahead of the new season.

Coetzee spent eight years with the Betway Premiership champions after joining them in 2017 from Ajax Cape Town. He made over 130 appearances and won 14 trophies with the Brazilians.,

Persistent injuries delayed his progress at Masandawana as he spent most of the time on the sidelines.

“The Yellow Nation thanks Rivaldo Coetzee for eight years as a Sandawana,” the club said. “The Mamelodi Sundowns family wishes you all the best in your next chapter.”

The club also parted ways with Maboe. The attacking midfielder spent the last six months on loan to SuperSport United after he struggled for game time at Masandawana.

After seven memorable years, 12 trophies, 183 appearances and that unforgettable league-winning hat-trick, the Yellow Nation bids farewell to Lebohang Maboe.
Maboe joined them from Maritzburg United, now Durban City.

“After seven memorable years, 12 trophies, 183 appearances and that unforgettable league-winning hat-trick, the Yellow Nation bids farewell to Lebohang Maboe. Masandawana wishes you nothing but success as you enter your next chapter,” the club said.

Maboe has been linked with a return to Durban City.

Sundowns have not yet started their preseason schedule as they have just returned from the Fifa Club World Cup, where they were eliminated in the group stages.

They are expected to release more players after coach Miguel Cardoso said he wants to trim the squad and have already parted ways with Sipho Mbule, who has joined Orlando Pirates, and Lucas Suárez.

