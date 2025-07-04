On Thursday, Maduka was unveiled as Magesi's new coach, taking over from Owen da Gama, who parted ways with the club last week. "The ambition has to be higher for an opportunity like this, which is what you want when things are professional and it becomes easy for the coach," he told the media after he was unveiled in Polokwane.
Maduka opens new chapter with Magesi after Royal fiasco
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The frustrations Magesi's new coach John Maduka endured while at Royal AM last season have made him more ambitious ahead of his new challenge with Dikwena tša Meetse.
Maduka spent the last six months at Royal not playing any competitive football as the club matches were suspended in January before they were expelled from the PSL.
This after Royal owner Shauwn Mkhize had troubles with the SA Revenue Service, leading to her team being attached.
On Thursday, Maduka was unveiled as Magesi's new coach, taking over from Owen da Gama, who parted ways with the club last week. "The ambition has to be higher for an opportunity like this, which is what you want when things are professional and it becomes easy for the coach," he told the media after he was unveiled in Polokwane.
"It's an opportunity that they gave me here and I'm looking forward to the challenge and I will do my best to do well and help the club. It was very testing to tell the [Royal] players to come to training... [so that] if we play the following week, we should be ready. The boys were training so hard but at the end of the day, nothing was happening. I don't wish for any coach or anyone to go through that because you go to training every day, and you don't know what will happen next. It was not a good time, it was very bad."
Maduka, 54, said he joined Magesi because he felt they were an ambitious club after winning the Carling Knockout in their maiden campaign last term. "I'm also one of the coaches who are ambitious; when we go and play we want to win. Yes, the pressure will always be there, even when we lose," he said.
"We want to compete and win things. One of the reasons I joined this ambitious club is that they want to win things. We've already seen this past season when they won the Carling Knockout title. That tells you that it is not a team that prides itself as a small team but wants to compete with anyone."
Maduka's mandate is to save the club from relegation and try and improve their 13th-place finish last season.
