Kopo sets two-year target to return AmaTuks to Premiership

New University of Pretoria coach Kwanele Kopo has given himself two years to return the club to the Betway Premiership.
Kopo was announced as AmaTuks coach yesterday and will be assisted by Machete Moloto, taking over from Tlisane Motaung, who parted ways with the club last month.
“This is a process and the club understands that this is a process. We are looking at two to three years in terms of our relationship together. And those two to three, the target is to get the team back to the Betway Premiership,” Kopo told Sowetan.
“This first year is a transition in many ways; playing style there is going to be changes in terms of the players and the personnel. There is a completely new coaching staff and a new methodology that will come in.
“We understand that if we don't hit the top in the first year, we at least have a second year and a third to then say, now we are settled, we can go all guns blazing.
“But the nature of the club does not allow us to say we are not competing for promotion, we are going to compete knowing that we are going through a transition first.”
Kopo revealed he declined a few offers from Premiership teams before joining AmaTuks.
He said he would prioritise a return to the club's historical strength by developing top-tier players like they used to in the past when they unearthed players such as Andile Jali, Bongani Khumalo and Bongani Zungu.
“I think coming in at Tuks, I am well known for the work that I have done at youth, so with that, I can also attract good talent to come here,” he said.
“Yes, as much as Andile Jali and Zungu came through Tuks, it is important to go back there, but we want to do it through the youth."
