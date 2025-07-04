Bullish Kaizer Chiefs forward Wandile Duba is enraptured by the prospect of the 2025/26 campaign, hoping the friendly games they'll play during their preseason camp in the Netherlands will be intense enough to prepare them for the start of the season.
“Coming back [from the off-season break] is amazing. I am so excited for the new season. It's a great experience for us to go outside and have a preseason there [in the Netherlands]. I hope the teams we will be playing against will be strong enough to prepare us for the new season,” Duba said.
Chiefs are scheduled to leave these shores for the Netherlands on Thursday night, with two former Orlando Pirates defenders in Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako also travelling with the rest of the squad. Amakhosi, however, are yet to officially confirm the capture of the pair who left Pirates as free agents at the end of the last season when their deals weren't renewed.
Chiefs, who'll be based in the town of Apeldoorn, about 80km east of the capital Amsterdam, will play five friendlies during their three-week stay in the Netherlands. Amakhosi's confirmed recruits – left-back Nkanyiso Shinga, playmaker Ethan Chislett and striker Flavio Silva – are also part of the travelling squad.
Duba excited about Chiefs' prospects in new season
Amakhosi confirm signing of Moyane and Mako from Bucs
Image: BackpagePix
Bullish Kaizer Chiefs forward Wandile Duba is enraptured by the prospect of the 2025/26 campaign, hoping the friendly games they'll play during their preseason camp in the Netherlands will be intense enough to prepare them for the start of the season.
“Coming back [from the off-season break] is amazing. I am so excited for the new season. It's a great experience for us to go outside and have a preseason there [in the Netherlands]. I hope the teams we will be playing against will be strong enough to prepare us for the new season,” Duba said.
Chiefs are scheduled to leave these shores for the Netherlands on Thursday night, with two former Orlando Pirates defenders in Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako also travelling with the rest of the squad. Amakhosi, however, are yet to officially confirm the capture of the pair who left Pirates as free agents at the end of the last season when their deals weren't renewed.
Chiefs, who'll be based in the town of Apeldoorn, about 80km east of the capital Amsterdam, will play five friendlies during their three-week stay in the Netherlands. Amakhosi's confirmed recruits – left-back Nkanyiso Shinga, playmaker Ethan Chislett and striker Flavio Silva – are also part of the travelling squad.
Amakhosi's first game of their European preseason camp is against Dutch second-tier side SBV Vitesse Arnhem in Driel on Tuesday, with their second friendly against top-flight side FC Utrecht, at a yet-to-be confirmed venue, three days later.
The Soweto giants will then entertain another top-flight side, NEC Nijmegen, in Overasselt on July 12, with another elite league outfit, PEC Zwolle, lined up three days later in Meppel. The Glamour Boys' last game in the Netherlands will be against FC Twente, another top division team, in Enschede on July 15.
Chiefs will return to SA on July 19.
Meanwhile, Sowetan has also gathered that Chiefs offered midfielder George Matlou a one-year extension after his initial deal lapsed on Monday, enabling him to be part of the preseason tour.
SowetanLIVE
Maduka opens new chapter with Magesi after Royal fiasco
Kopo sets two-year target to return AmaTuks to Premiership
NKARENG MATSHE | Deluded Danny is the reason why Safa struggles for sponsors
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos