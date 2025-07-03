Siwelele FC awaits PSL nod after buying SuperSport

Siwelele chairman Calvin le John said they are happy to have won the bid to purchase the club.
"As Siwelele F.C, we are privileged to have been given the responsibility of continuing with a rich winning tradition in the PSL. SuperSport and the MultiChoice Group laid an incredible 30-year platform that we wish to build upon, should we get the final vote of approval from the PSL executive committee," Le John said.
"Out of respect for the PSL executive committee’s processes, Siwelele F.C, MultiChoice and SuperSport will not be making any further statements pending the decision of the PSL."
Reports suggest that the club has been sold for R50m and will relocate to Bloemfontein in the new season and will be called Siwelele FC.
SuperSport United have officially been sold to Siwelele Football Club and are waiting for the PSL to approve the deal.
This was confirmed by SuperSport International on Thursday, who revealed that after a closed bidding process, Siwelele were awarded the rights to purchase the Tshwane side, marking the end of an era.
“The sale of the club comes as SuperSport makes strategic shifts to allow us to remain the biggest broadcaster in Africa and a leading global competitor. Shifts in the market as well as the need to innovate in accordance with our core business, have necessitated focused direction to allow SuperSport to remain the best sports content provider on the continent and a leader in broadcast innovation,” said SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha in a statement.
SowetanLIVE
