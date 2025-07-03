He spent nine seasons with the Citizens after he joined them in 2016/17 season, playing a role in the club clinching the Telkom Knockout and MTN8. He is the most capped City player with 270 appearances across all competitions.
Mkhize signs off Cape Town City with heartfelt gratitude
Image: Ashley Vlotman
Departing Cape Town City captain Thamsanqa Mkhize has thanked the club for his spell saying he is grateful for the opportunity he was offered at the club.
Mkhize will not be part of the Citizens as they prepare for life in the Motsepe Foundation Championship following their relegation.
He spent nine seasons with the Citizens after he joined them in 2016/17 season, playing a role in the club clinching the Telkom Knockout and MTN8. He is the most capped City player with 270 appearances across all competitions.
“First and foremost, glory and praise be to the Almighty for all that he has done,” Mkhize wrote on his social media.
“Today, I am feeling truly grateful for the opportunity, the platform, and the chance I was given for the past eight years with this club. I lived and enjoyed what I had always dreamed of as a child. I would like to thank the team and all the sponsors for opening the door for me. We have created memorable moments together that I will cherish for the rest of my life.
“As I reflect, I want to express my deepest gratitude to all the coaches and their technical teams that I have worked with throughout these years, for the opportunity to play and improve my game. The back room and office staff, you guys always made sure we were taken care of for training as well as before and including game days, thank you.
“The strength of the team is each member. The strength of each member is the team.”
Mkhize added that the club helped him to develop as a better person on and off the field.
“To the players, thank you guys for everything, for the brotherhood and friendships that I have built over the years. Our highs outweigh our lows, and during all the lows, we always got through them together as a team. I wish you all prosperity and successful journeys,” he said.
“To our faithful Citizens, I want to thank you for all the support, encouragement, and love you have shown me. You have touched my soul and shown me what loyalty looks like. Most of our journey is filled with beautiful memories.
“Thank you for always backing the club, you guys will always be part of my life. Thank you for all the calls, chats, laughs, and pictures. As sad as I am leaving you guys like this, I want to emphasise the importance of the love that you have shown me. I appreciate you all, Citizens.
“To my family, thank you for always supporting me. Your love, comfort, and encouragement have driven me. To my wife and kids, you are the pillars of strength. Thank you.
“No words can express how humbled and grateful I am for this opportunity.”
