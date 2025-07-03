Limpopo and Eastern Cape teams challenge ABC Motsepe League ban

Limpopo’s Mpheni Home Defenders and the Eastern Cape’s Ravens are challenging their ban yesterday from the ongoing ABC Motsepe League national playoffs at the Soshanguve Giant Stadium.
Safa removed the two teams from the playoffs pending judicial matters affecting the teams in both provinces.
In a circular sent to clubs, Safa acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said: “It is a common cause that the ABC Motsepe League national playoffs commenced today [Tuesday] and day one was concluded successfully.
“It is also a known fact that only seven teams are registered from seven provinces, as both Limpopo and Eastern Cape have outstanding disputes which affect their respective provincial winners.”
This was after a decider match between Mpheni and Dolphins was declared null and void by a court. The case came after a protest lodged by Sunrise, who interdicted the match last week. They argued that they are the rightful winners and the provincial playoffs should be between them and Mpheni.
Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape, Sinenkani FC initiated legal action against Safa to challenge a decision issued by a match commissioner, whose son was part of the opposing team, Ravens.
Sinenkani won the lawsuit, but Ravens appealed to have the ruling changed. Sinenkani are challenging the move.
“On our side, we have no knowledge of any pending legal disputes because the matter was finalised yesterday [Tuesday] by a judge from the East London high court, and we are waiting the fixture for us to play,” the club said in a statement.
“We have thus instructed our legal team to challenge this decision on an urgent basis.”
Motlanthe added that the playoffs will continue with three teams in Group A, two in Group B and two in Group C, and that the best runner-up will be determined by the first group match played.
Three teams are set to be promoted to the Motsepe Foundation Championship next season after Royal AM were expelled from the league.
However, Mpheni are believed to be planning to challenge the ruling as they feel they were banned unfairly.
Mpheni chairman and coach Vhutshilo Phuravhathu said he could not comment yesterday because he was in a meeting.
SowetanLIVE
Limpopo and Eastern Cape teams challenge ABC Motsepe League ban
Safa removed Mpheni and Ravens from playoffs over legal issues
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
SowetanLIVE
