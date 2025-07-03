“To be able to understand where they are going, understand the expectations. When you are part of a big institution like that, your life changes and that come with a lot of things, a lot of burdens and a lot of blessings. It is just a matter of how you handle that.
Ex-keeper Mhlongo offers word of advice to Pirates' newcomers
Retired shot-stopper advises new recruits to understand club's culture, expectations to be successful
Image: Courtesy of Orlando Pirates X account
Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo has revealed what sort of advice he has offered to the new players to be successful at the Buccaneers ahead of the new season.
Mhlongo, alongside Edward Motale, Happy Jele, Lucky Lekgwathi and Innocent Maela, were part of the induction team speaking with the new players such as Sipho Mbule, Sihle Nduli, Yanela Mbuthuma, Sinoxolo Kwayiba and Tshepang Moremi, among others, last week.
The retired keeper said the newcomers will have to understand the culture of the club first and the expectations and believes they will be successful.
“Pirates is a huge institution, so it is always important to pass on the baton to the next players so that they understand the culture of the team,” Mhlongo told the media during the Engen Knockout Cup draw in Durban.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
“To be able to understand where they are going, understand the expectations. When you are part of a big institution like that, your life changes and that come with a lot of things, a lot of burdens and a lot of blessings. It is just a matter of how you handle that.
“My role is to also provide the tools, to offer advice, to say, 'These are the things that might happen and if you feel like you might get overwhelmed, you can always come back for advice'.
“It is just to open that door to wish them luck to do well for the season.”
Mhlongo also added that his role now at Pirates is to mentor the players, sharing his experience with his injuries and the trouble he went through while still playing.
“My role at Pirates, apart from the production side, has nothing to do with the footballing side. My role is the mentorship programme, making sure that I share my experience in terms of injuries, the trouble that I went through, depression and so forth,” he said.
“I come in to help the players settle in so that they understand the demands of being associated with the team.”
