Orlando Pirates have continued to be the busiest team in the PSL transfer window, snapping up one of the hot properties of SA football, Oswin Appollis, from Polokwane City.
Pirates confirmed Appollis' arrival on Wednesday, making him their ninth signing in this transfer window. Appollis was heavily linked to Algerian club MC Alger and Pirates' bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the last transfer window until Polokwane chairman Johnny Mogaladi changed his mind and decided to keep him.
The 23-year-old Appollis, who's also an important player for Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, joins Tshepang Moremi, Sihle Nduli, Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Masindi Nemtajela, Tshepo Mashiloane, Yanela Mbuthuma, Nkosikhona Ndaba and Sipho Mbule as Bucs' new recruits.
Appollis had joined Rise and Shine from second-tier's Pretoria Callies in July 2023, going on to make 59 appearances for the Limpopo side with nine goals and six assists to show for that. Appollis is capped 11 times by Bafana.
At Pirates, the skilful wide man will be competing with the likes of Relebohile Mofokeng and fellow newcomer Kwayiba, among others, for the starting berth under new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou. Pirates didn't disclose the length of Appollis' deal.
Meanwhile, Stellenbosch confirmed the capture of highly-rated striker Muzomuhle Khanyi from Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) side Hungry Lions. The 26-year-old striker arrives at Stellies off the back of a stellar campaign, where he netted 18 goals to be the league's top-scorer.
SowetanLIVE
Transfer window heats up with Bucs landing Oswin Appollis
Image: Philip Maeta
SowetanLIVE
