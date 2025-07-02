Msila, the SA super fan said his loyalty is still with Phunya Sele Sele even if there are three teams in Bloemfontein.
SowetanLIVE
Super fan Msila excited by prospects of three PSL teams from Bloem
But loyal supporter won't ditch Phunya Sele Sele for new clubs
Image: Lefty Shivambu/File
Long standing Bloemfontein Celtic supporter Botha Msila says he supports the prospect of the City of Roses having more teams in the PSL next season, but his heart will remain with Phunya Sele Sele.
Botha was speaking on the back of reports of the impending sale of SuperSport United to a Bloemfontein consortium with ties to sports minister Gayton McKenzie. This would likely bring to three the number of clubs competing in the PSL next season after Marumo Gallants relocated their last season and the prospects of local businessman Edward "Edie" Modise buying the Celtic naming rights.
Modise is planning to buy a Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) status and win the promotion to the Premiership.
Msila, the SA super fan said his loyalty is still with Phunya Sele Sele even if there are three teams in Bloemfontein.
“I'm loyal to Bloemfontein Celtic, remember everywhere I go I wear my club's regalia. That will never change,” Msila told Sowetan on Wednesday.
The super fan refused to comment further until there is confirmation that there will be Bloemfontein Celtic and Celtic United as from next season saying they were disappointed before when they were promised the club will be revived in the past.
“I don't want to comment until I meet the new owners and meet some of the people from SuperSport to confirm the issue. Remember, people have been lying to us several times in the past.
“For now, I have chosen to reserve my comment up until we get who the owner is and the background, then I can start to comment about those things.
“We've been speaking in the media and all of the sudden nothing happens. For now I think it is proper for me to reserve my comment.”
If the SuperSport sale goes through, it could herald chaos in Mangaung as there would be three professional sides all vying for the attention of the famed Siwelele fans after Phunya Sele Sele was sold to Shauwn Mkhize and relocated to Durban as Royal AM in 2021.
