Contrary to recent reports that Peter Shalulile's contract at Mamelodi Sundowns should have expired on Monday, the Namibian striker's deal only lapses in June 2027, having penned a five-year extension in July 2022.
This means any club which is interested in him will have to first agree to a transfer fee with Sundowns. Shalulile, 31, has fallen down in Sundowns' pecking order with coach Miguel Cardoso favouring Iqraam Rayners, Arthur Sales and Lebo Mothiba to lead the line ahead of him.
Sundowns are believed to have exercised the two-year option on Mothiba's initially short-term deal that lapsed on Monday.
Retired Sundowns striker Manqoba “Shakes” Ngwenya reckons Shalulile was still an important player at Chloorkop, insisting he'll get his chance as Sundowns will once again be involved in many competitions in the 2025/26 campaign.
“Shalulile has been a true soldier for Sundowns. He excelled since he joined from Highlands Park [in September 2020]. He' a natural hard worker, so for me he's still an asset for the team. Sundowns are always involved in at least five competitions every season, so I believe Shalulile will get his chance in the new season,'' Ngwenya told Sowetan yesterday.
Shalulile must stay at Downs and fight for his place: Shakes
Ngwenya says Namibian should have been given chance at World Cup
Image: Phakamisa Lensman
Shakes admitted that he was surprised to see Cardoso overlooking Shalulile at the ongoing Fifa Club World Cup in the US, where Sundowns were sent packing after finishing third in Group F last week.
Shakes believes Shalulile would've buried the chances Tashreeq Matthews missed against German giants Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense of Brazil in their second and third Group F games.
“To be honest, I was shocked to see the coach not using Shalulile that much at the Club World Cup [where he only played 13 minutes in the last game against Fluminense]. For me, Shalulile is a potent finisher and if you look at the chances Matthews missed, I am sure Shalulile would have tucked them away,” Ngwenya said.
Shalulile has scored 128 goals in the South African topflight, meaning he needs just two goals to break Siyabonga “Bhele” Nomvethe's record of 129 goals that makes him PSL's all-time top-scorer.
