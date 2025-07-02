Soccer

Okon pens four-year deal with Hannover

02 July 2025 - 09:01
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
SA budding centre-back Ime Okon in the colours of his new German club Hannover 96.
SA budding centre-back Ime Okon in the colours of his new German club Hannover 96.
Image: Hannover96 social media

Promising SA talent Ime Okon, 21, is eager to improve as a player at his new German second-tier side Hannover 96, promising to bring robustness to help the team in their bid to gain promotion to Bundesliga in the 2025/26 season.

Okon, who was a free agent after his SuperSport United deal lapsed on Monday, completed his move to Hannover on Tuesday, penning a four-year contract. The youngster only played two seasons in the PSL after SuperSport signed him from amateur side in June 2022, starting off at Matsatsantsa's DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) side until he was promoted in July 2023.

“I am delighted to be signing with Hannover 96. I'm very excited about this challenge of playing in Germany. I am really looking forward to the club, wanting to become a better player and mature as a person,'' Okon said after joining Hannover.

Ime Okon

“I would describe myself as a fast, robust defender – I'll try to contribute these strengths from now on and help the team.”

Okon's move to Germany comes at a time where he's just pledged his allegiance to SA, making his Bafana debut in the Cosafa Cup last month. The Johannesburg-born Okon is on record saying he was contemplating representing Nigeria as he was born to a Nigerian father and South African mother.

Hannover managing director Marcus Mann spoke very fondly of the former Matsatsantsa centre-back, albeit underlining that it was evident that it'd take time for him to adapt to life in Germany. “Ime is a player with exciting potential with very good physical attributes,'' Mann said.

“Christian Titz [the club's coach] and André Kilian [who's the assistant coach] have been observing his development for some time. We then collected data on him during scouting and evaluated his athletic profile, which is exceptional. It's quite clear that he will need time to adapt, but he is extremely willing to learn, so we definitely see the potential in him to develop really well.”

Okon played 52 games in a SuperSport shirt, scoring two goals in the process.

