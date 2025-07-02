“I would describe myself as a fast, robust defender – I'll try to contribute these strengths from now on and help the team.”
Okon's move to Germany comes at a time where he's just pledged his allegiance to SA, making his Bafana debut in the Cosafa Cup last month. The Johannesburg-born Okon is on record saying he was contemplating representing Nigeria as he was born to a Nigerian father and South African mother.
Hannover managing director Marcus Mann spoke very fondly of the former Matsatsantsa centre-back, albeit underlining that it was evident that it'd take time for him to adapt to life in Germany. “Ime is a player with exciting potential with very good physical attributes,'' Mann said.
“Christian Titz [the club's coach] and André Kilian [who's the assistant coach] have been observing his development for some time. We then collected data on him during scouting and evaluated his athletic profile, which is exceptional. It's quite clear that he will need time to adapt, but he is extremely willing to learn, so we definitely see the potential in him to develop really well.”
Okon played 52 games in a SuperSport shirt, scoring two goals in the process.
SowetanLIVE
Okon pens four-year deal with Hannover
Image: Hannover96 social media
Promising SA talent Ime Okon, 21, is eager to improve as a player at his new German second-tier side Hannover 96, promising to bring robustness to help the team in their bid to gain promotion to Bundesliga in the 2025/26 season.
Okon, who was a free agent after his SuperSport United deal lapsed on Monday, completed his move to Hannover on Tuesday, penning a four-year contract. The youngster only played two seasons in the PSL after SuperSport signed him from amateur side in June 2022, starting off at Matsatsantsa's DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) side until he was promoted in July 2023.
“I am delighted to be signing with Hannover 96. I'm very excited about this challenge of playing in Germany. I am really looking forward to the club, wanting to become a better player and mature as a person,'' Okon said after joining Hannover.
“I would describe myself as a fast, robust defender – I'll try to contribute these strengths from now on and help the team.”
Okon's move to Germany comes at a time where he's just pledged his allegiance to SA, making his Bafana debut in the Cosafa Cup last month. The Johannesburg-born Okon is on record saying he was contemplating representing Nigeria as he was born to a Nigerian father and South African mother.
Hannover managing director Marcus Mann spoke very fondly of the former Matsatsantsa centre-back, albeit underlining that it was evident that it'd take time for him to adapt to life in Germany. “Ime is a player with exciting potential with very good physical attributes,'' Mann said.
“Christian Titz [the club's coach] and André Kilian [who's the assistant coach] have been observing his development for some time. We then collected data on him during scouting and evaluated his athletic profile, which is exceptional. It's quite clear that he will need time to adapt, but he is extremely willing to learn, so we definitely see the potential in him to develop really well.”
Okon played 52 games in a SuperSport shirt, scoring two goals in the process.
SowetanLIVE
Chaos over three 'Celtic' teams
Hunt keeps eye on PSL jobs but will not apply for one yet
Mailula bids Wydad farewell
Xoki the right man to lead Pirates – Motale
Galaxy move no demotion for Banyana skipper Jane
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos