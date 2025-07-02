The impending sale of SuperSport United to a Bloemfontein consortium that's said to have ties with sport minister Gayton McKenzie could divide football-loving people in the City of Roses.
Chaos over three 'Celtic' teams
SuperSport sale could divide football-loving Bloem fans
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images
The impending sale of SuperSport United to a Bloemfontein consortium that's said to have ties with sport minister Gayton McKenzie could divide football-loving people in the City of Roses.
This is because local businessman Edward "Eddie" Modise, who bought the Bloemfontein Celtic naming rights from former Celtic owner Max Tshabalala, has different plans for Phunya Sele Sele.
On Tuesday, reports emerged that SuperSport had already sold its Premiership status to a Bloemfontein consortium that's affiliated with McKenzie, planning to rename the club "Celtic United" as they can't call it Bloemfontein Celtic since Modise owns the naming rights.
Speaking to Sowetan on Tuesday, Modise made it clear that his plan was at an advanced stage to buy a second-tier club and name it Bloemfontein Celtic, meaning there's a possibility that there could be three professional teams in the Free State capital next season, should the sale of SuperSport to the McKenzie-affiliated businesspeople materialise.
Marumo Gallants are currently the only club based there, having managed to enjoy strong support from Celtic supporters last season.
"The naming rights of Bloemfontein Celtic are done and dusted. I just want to buy the [Motsepe Foundation Championship] status, win the promotion and get into the Premiership," Modise said.
"I know nothing about the SuperSport sale. I was not approached by anyone about the naming rights, maybe that's why they decided to rename it Celtic United."
One of the people who was linked to buying SuperSport, Kennedy Freddy, a businessman from Bloemfontein, distanced himself from the mooted purchase of the Tshwane team.
"That's nothing to do with me. Let me explain something to you, my late wife once said two things I must never do: owning a soccer team... and politics," Freddy told Sowetan on Tuesday. "It doesn't make business sense. When there is no proper balance and budget I can see that most of the teams in this country disappear."
Meanwhile, it was business as usual at SuperSport training yesterday as players returned for their preseason. The club hasn't said anything, and CEO Stan Matthews could not be reached for a comment.
If the SuperSport sale goes through, it could herald chaos in Mangaung as there would be three professional sides all vying for the attention of the famed Siwelele fans, who had to endure two years of hurt after the original Celtic was sold to Shauwn Mkhize and relocated to Durban as Royal AM four years ago.
