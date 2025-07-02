Soccer

Banyana star grateful for another chance after seven years

'We need to work as a team to retain our Wafcon crown'

02 July 2025 - 12:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Regina Mogolola of South Africa during the 2025 Three Nations Challenge match between South Africa and Botswana on the 28 May 2025 at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana midfielder Regina Mogolola cherishes the opportunity to play for the national team in a major tournament once again after a seven-year absence, insisting teamwork will be crucial if Banyana are to retain their Wafcon title in Morocco.

Mogolola, 32, was part of the Banyana squad that finished as Wafcon runners-up to Nigeria in 2018, before she was overlooked for major competitions that followed, including the 2022 Wafcon which Banyana won on the same Moroccan soil.

Banyana get their Wafcon title defence underway by facing Ghana in their Group B opener at Oujda's Honneur Stadium on Monday (6pm SA time). 

“It’s nice to come and learn once again. I am excited and I am looking forward to representing the country. I also appreciate the opportunity I've been given once again, but it’s all about working hard. I want to do more talking on the field of play,'' Mogolola, who's on the books of Hollywoodbets Super League outfit JVW, said.

“We are feeling good, and we are preparing very well. Every day we're learning. We know what it'd mean to defend our title, and we need to work as a team, play for one another, support each other, fight for one another, if we are really to retain our Wafcon crown. Teamwork will win games for us because football is about the team not individuals...we're here as a team, representing our country.”

Meanwhile, Banyana shot-stopper Kaylin Swart has painted a picture that the players are eager to make history by winning two Wafcon titles back-to-back, understanding the job at hand isn't an easy one at all. Banyana's other Group B opponents are Mali and Tanzania, facing the latter in their second game in Oujda next week Friday at the same venue they will play Ghana in their opener, before taking on Mali on July 14 in their last Group B fixture.

“Now we have got to obviously write a new book and there’s a lot more to be done but if we can repeat history [by winning the Wafcon title again], that would be great. It’s not going to be easy, but we're prepared to give our all as a team to make the nation proud one more time,'' Swart said.

SowetanLIVE

