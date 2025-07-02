Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | 'We are thankful for support' – AmaFansWethu

Popular content creators outline challenges they have faced and overcome

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 02 July 2025 - 18:28
Content Creators Thabo and Siphiwe Mbata of popular football channel AmaFansWethu with Mahlatse Mphahlele of Arena Sports Show.
Content Creators Thabo and Siphiwe Mbata of popular football channel AmaFansWethu with Mahlatse Mphahlele of Arena Sports Show.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

In the 70th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter and TimesLIVE sports reporter Mahlatse Mphahlele is joined by content creators Thabo and Siphiwe Mbata.

Thabo and Siphiwe are the brains behind popular football channel AmaFansWethu that has taken South Africa by storm with their creative interviews at stadiums.

Content creation is the buzzword and they spoke at length about how they started their channel and the challenges they have faced along the way without financial support.

Over the past few years their channel has attracted millions of followers and Thabo, better known as Sthibo, says he is humbled by the backing he has received from channel supporters.

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mhlongo and Holomisa on Pirates coach Ouaddou and state of motorsport in SA

In the 69th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Orlando ...
Sport
5 days ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | World champ Proteas return to heroes’ welcome

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Club World Cup win and the Springboks’ upcoming season also on the agenda.
Sport
1 week ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | What went wrong for Sundowns in the Champions League final?

n the 68th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele discuss the sporting news of the ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer