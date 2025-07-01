Soccer

Hunt keeps eye on PSL jobs but will not apply for one yet

Jobless coach says he wants a more settled club this time

01 July 2025 - 14:00
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Former Supersport coach Gavin Hunt
Image: Daniel Hlongwane

With coaching vacancies at Durban City and Magesi available, veteran coach Gavin Hunt said he won't be applying for those jobs as he believes the clubs know what they are looking for.

Hunt is without a club after parting ways with SuperSport United towards the end of the previous season and said he needs a club where he will stay for longer.

Since now-defunct Bidvest Wits were sold in 2020, where he was in charge for seven years, the 60-year-old has coached three different teams: Kaizer Chiefs for eight months, Chippa United for four months and SuperSport, where he stayed for three years before he parted ways with them in March.

“I would like to get back and work again, but I don't like all the uncertainty moving around like we did since Wits. It has been a problem,” Hunt told Sowetan.

“I mean, I played for one team for 14 years, Hellenic, now you are moving around and I don't like that. I need a team where I can settle.”

Hunt, an experienced coach with four Premier Soccer League titles, a Carling Knockout cup, an MTN8 trophy and a Nedbank Cup to his name, was linked with a move to Durban after they parted ways with coach Simo Dladla last week.

Magesi also parted ways with Owen Da Gama this past weekend and the two teams are finalising who will take over as head coaches ahead of the new season next month.

But he insists he has not been approached by anyone as he continues to wait for the opportunity again.

“It is not easy to get work, but yeah, it is nothing yet,” he said.

“These days you don't apply for jobs. Clubs know what they want and you should not be applying for jobs.”

Hunt has previously won three successive league titles with SuperSport before leaving to clinch his fourth league title with Wits in 2017.     

SowetanLIVE

