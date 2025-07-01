Chiefs sign three new players, with more to come

After announcing three new players on Tuesday, Kaizer Chiefs have promised more before the new season starts next month.
Chiefs confirmed the signing of striker Flavio Silva, midfielder Ethan Chislett and left-back Nkanyiso Shinga, but said they are not done.
Chislett played a major role for English League One side Port Vale’s promotion to the third-tier last season and has been one of the standout players in the league over the past couple of seasons.
“The technical team and management deemed it apt to strengthen the squad in different areas, from attack to defence, to ensure that the team is ready to tackle the challenging PSL season and the CAF Confederation Cup, kicking off in August,” a statement from the club read.
“Starting in the front-line, Amakhosi have secured Portuguese striker Silva from Persebaya Surabaya in Indonesia. Silva, a prolific goalscorer, netted nine goals in 33 matches last season and had an impressive 30 goals in 45 appearances for Persik Kediri the season prior. The Guinea-Bissau-born player will wear jersey number 77.
“In midfield, Amakhosi have enlisted 26-year-old Chislett, an attacking midfielder known for his creative abilities. The Durban-born playmaker joins the club after spending most of his playing career in England, as well as a stint in Spain. He recently enjoyed a successful season with Port Vale, where he provided key assists and created numerous scoring opportunities.
“Moving to the backline, Chiefs have reached an agreement with Portuguese club FC Alverca to sign Shinga. “The talented left-back, also originally from Durban, is a versatile operator who can also play in midfield and attack. At 25 years old, Shinga returned to SA after seven years in Portugal to make his first appearance in the PSL. He will don jersey 74.
“These first three signings and more that will follow reflect the club’s commitment to improving the squad depth and overall performance for the 2025/26 season.
“The three players will travel with the rest of the squad to the Netherlands for a preseason training camp on Thursday, 3 July.”
