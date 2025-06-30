Maseko, Mashego headline Downs' likely departures

After Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso announced last week that they will be working tirelessly to reduce the squad size, we look at players who are likely to be affected:
Terrence Mashego
The left-back has found it difficult to break into the starting line-up, making only 13 appearances this past season. The 29-year-old has one year remaining on his deal and he could be searching for game time elsewhere,
Kobamelo Kodisang
Kodisang joined Sundowns at the beginning of the season from Moreirense in Portugal after signing a five-year contract. However, the 25-year-old struggled for game time, with only 13 appearances, scoring two goals and providing two assists. He could be released or loaned.
Reyaad Pieterse
With his contract coming to an end today, it won't be a surprise if Sundowns decide not to offer him a new deal. The goalkeeper joined Sundowns in 2018 from SuperSport United but never really stamped his mark in his stay – with Ronwen Williams, Denis Onyango and Jody February ahead of him in the pecking order. The 33-year-old failed to make even a single appearance this past season.
Matías Esquivel
Esquivel has failed to make an impact since joining the club last year in January from Club Atlético Lanús. The 26-year-old Argentinian midfielder was loaned out to topflight Argentina club Talleres de Cordoba at the beginning of last season in a bid to regain form, but returned to Sundowns in January. He found the game time hard to come by, making just three appearances.
Thapelo Maseko
After joining Sundowns from SuperSport in 2023, the attacking midfielder has struggled to replicate the same performance he showed at Matsatsantsa a Pitori and was part of the players who were omitted from travelling to the World Cup. It is also understood that the 21-year-old has attracted interest from an unnamed club in Cyprus. Maseko only managed 14 games this season in all competitions.
