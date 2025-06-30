Jordaan survives, claims court case has no basis

A defiant Danny Jordaan emerged from Safa’s congress on Saturday, declaring he’s done “tremendously well” despite fraud charges still hanging over his head and the association facing a dire financial situation.
Jordaan did not face a motion to step aside over his ongoing court case, after the four regions that had proposed it withdrew the plan, because they didn’t have sufficient numbers.
“We had to take a step back because some of the regions which we had banked on for support abstained when we had an earlier vote, which went 23-17 against us. Ten regions opting to sit on the fence was an indication that we had to withdraw the motion [for Jordaan to step aside],” a regional leader told Sowetan.
The failure of the motion seemed to have given Jordaan renewed vigour as he reiterated that his court case was baseless. “It doesn’t exist,” he responded to a direct question from this reporter, accusing him of working for one of three publications that “in the last year have been beating the same drum”.
Jordaan and Safa’s CFO, Gronie Hluyo, are out on bail and are scheduled to appear again in court in August. Theft charges against the duo were withdrawn in February, but prosecution authorities said they were confident fraud charges would stick.
As cash-strapped Safa battles to attract new sponsors despite national teams excelling, Jordaan insisted his arrest last year couldn’t harm the image of the association, which reported a R5m deficit in a financial report presented by Hluyo to congress.
“No executive in the history of Safa has achieved what we have. We have done extremely well. Safa is intact, but if you read the three newspapers, you will see something different. You’re still beating the same drum,” Jordaan charged.
But questions over his suitability for the Safa presidency are unlikely to disappear soon as the association faces a cash crunch, which also led to Banyana Banyana downing tools as they begin defence of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations this week.
“Some regional presidents opted not to vote with us because they have regional elections soon, so they want to be returned to office,” another regional leader said.
“Hence, we decided to restrategise. We will continue to insist that the president must step aside to protect Safa’s image.”
SowetanLIVE
Jordaan survives, claims court case has no basis
Image: Philip Maeta
SowetanLIVE
