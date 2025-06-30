Banyana back in training despite no pay

Banyana Banyana may have resumed training on Saturday after a two-day protest over unpaid bonuses – but Safa still hasn’t paid them, contrary to its claim that the “minor issue” had been resolved.
As a result, the team remain unsettled at their base in Morocco ahead of their first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations match against Ghana next week, a Banyana Banyana staff member told Sowetan yesterday.
“Look, the players are not happy at all. Safa hasn’t paid the money yet ... not even a cent. They promised to pay the first batch of bonuses on July 15, and the rest on July 30,” said the insider who requested anonymity to avoid victimisation.
They said the reason the players resumed training on Saturday was that they “don’t want to let the nation down”, and also feared they may lack fitness if they continue with the protest. Banyana Banyana are defending champions of the Wafcon, having won it for the first time two years ago.
“It’s not that the players resumed training because there’s an agreement with Safa, no! They wanted the money immediately, but they didn’t want to let the nation down, so they decided to return to the field. Again, they understand that they would [have to] play unfit if they continue to boycott training sessions,” said the informant.
On Saturday, Safa said the bonus impasse had been resolved, with the association’s vice-president Linda Zwane telling the media after the association’s congress that it was a “minor issue”.
Banyana and Bafana players pocket R60,000 each for every win and R30,000 for a draw. Having won all three games in question means Safa owe each Banyana player R180,000.
Speaking to the media after the association’s congress at the Sandton Convention Centre over the weekend, CEO Lydia Monyepao admitted that match bonuses were straining their already near-empty coffers.
“We need to accept where we are financially as a federation, we do not have sufficient resources, we have to take care of both national teams because the sponsorship has reduced,” Monyepao said.
“At the moment, we are struggling. We must revisit the bonus structure because the last thing we want is for our national teams to raise this issue before matches and major tournaments.”
In a move that could trigger further disputes in national camps, Safa indicated it could put a proposal to do away with paying national teams any bonuses.
The chairperson of the association’s finance committee, Mxolisi Sibam, said it was “unsustainable” to keep on remunerating players when the money could be used for football development.
“If you look throughout the world, many associations are not paying bonuses – a certain percentage goes to the association, and they are only paying daily allowances,” Sibam said. “This is something we have to put forward as a proposal so we can make sure the organisation survives.”
