Da Gama tipped to coach Durban City

Image: Veli Nhlapo
Former Magesi coach Owen Da Gama has emerged as the front-runner to take over at Durban City.
Magesi announced that they parted ways with Da Gama on Sunday after a six-month stint at the club. He joined them in December when the team were at the bottom of the table in the Betway Premiership.
Da Gama guided them to safety to finish 13th, two points shy of the top eight. Da Gama had replaced Clinton Larsen after the team was struggling.
Sowetan has learnt that Da Gama could be joining Durban after they parted ways with Simo Dladla last week.
Durban City chairman Farook Kadodia said they will announce a new coach this week, but would not confirm if it will be Da Gama.
“People are just making speculations, we have not finalised it yet, sorry,” Kadodia told Sowetan on Sunday.
“In a few days time, we will finalise it because Simo Dladla left on Thursday and we are in the process of looking at other coaches at the moment. So, it will take a few days.”
Magesi wished Da Gama well, saying in a statement: “Mr Da Gama leaves Dikwena Tša Meetse following a six-month spell in charge. He joined the club on 30 December 2024 and guided the team in 19 matches in the Betway Premiership — seven wins, five draws and seven defeats.
“With ODG at the helm, the team ended the 2024/25 season in 13th place, retaining our top-flight status.
“He was named the Betway Premiership Coach of the Month for March during his time with the club.
“Magesi FC would like to thank Mr Da Gama for his work with the team and to wish him well in his future endeavours.
“Updates related to the club’s structural changes will be communicated in due course.”
