Motaung slams claims Chiefs are stingy in transfer market

Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung has dismissed the widely held notion that the club don't want to spend money in the transfer market as hogwash, saying Amakhosi “always put their money where their mouth is”.
In recent seasons Chiefs have struggled to be aggressive in the transfer market, resorting to free agents and players from their development to freshen up the squad. In the last transfer window, Amakhosi decided to stop their interest in Cape Town Spurs skipper Asanele Velebayi because they didn't want to pay what Spurs wanted for him, prompting many to accuse the club of being close-fisted.
“Chiefs pay a lot of money, so I am actually quite surprised [by claims that Chiefs don't want to spend]. I think that's absolute nonsense. If I look at our budget and I look at the investment we're making with regards to the transfer space,'' Motaung said at the Toyota Cup launch at the club's Naturena base on Thursday.
Motaung also suggested that the transfer market in the PSL was manipulated, insisting Chiefs weren't scared to fork out money for players and even for the technical panel.
“I also think the SA market needs to evaluate itself...are the negotiations fair? Are the prices people are asking for players fair? We have to look at our industry but certainly we've invested a lot not only in players but in the technical team as well, so you can see that Chiefs are putting its money where its mouth is,'' Motaung said.
Chiefs are believed to have signed at least four players including former Orlando Pirates full-backs Paseka Mako and Thabiso Monyane, pending official announcements. Motaung asked their supporters to be patient about the updates on the new recruits.
“I am asking our supporters to be patient. I know other clubs are announcing their [new] players, but allow us to take the time to make sure we have our i's dotted and t's crossed but certainly we will make announcements,'' Motaung said.
Chiefs will face Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in their preseason Toyota Cup at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on July 26. Amakhosi will have a pre-season camp in the Netherlands, leaving SA on Thursday. “It’s a good game for our preseason and a good opportunity to test our strength,'' the Chiefs marketing director said about facing Asante.
Motaung slams claims Chiefs are stingy in transfer market
'We put our money where our mouth is'
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images
