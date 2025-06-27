Heatwave at Club World Cup raises concerns for 2026 World Cup

Soaring temperatures at this year's Club World Cup have raised concerns over afternoon kickoff times at the 2026 World Cup, as the expanded tournament poses logistical challenges for organisers.
A heatwave across the United States saw Borussia Dortmund players face South Korea's Ulsan in Cincinnati on Wednesday, with temperatures exceeding 32.2°C with the kickoff at 3pm US time.
Players took advantage of Fifa's once-per-half cooling breaks at games this week while Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca told reporters it was "impossible" to organise regular training sessions in the afternoons in sweltering Philadelphia.
Global players' union FIFPRO said the conditions should "serve as a wake-up call".
FIFPRO urged global soccer bodies to re-evaluate kickoff times to better address heat conditions, while praising organisers like Fifa for their flexibility in adding cooling breaks to games.
"We believe there is still a lot more that should be done to prioritise player health and safety," said FIFPRO.
"Current protocols and laws of the game require urgent revision - this is a challenge the entire football industry must take on together."
Match times for the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, have yet to be announced, but organisers may face challenges if sweltering conditions return.
Heat issues would come as no surprise to those who were at the tournament in 1994, the last time the United States played host.
"The cacophony of complaints echoing across the land could drown out the cheers at the nine stadiums where they are showcasing international soccer's quadrennial event," the Los Angeles Times wrote a week into that tournament, as high temperatures had fans steaming.
With the tournament expanding from 32 to 48 teams, afternoon kickoffs may be unavoidable to meet scheduling demands and accommodate lucrative European broadcast markets.
"The big broadcasters are investing a ton of money, so they're not super interested in having the schedule changed to accommodate heat if it means that they're not going to make as much ad revenue," said Madeleine Orr, an author and sports ecologist.
Reuters
Heatwave at Club World Cup raises concerns for 2026 World Cup
Image: Kai Pfaffenbach
