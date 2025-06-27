Mamelodi Sundowns tactician Miguel Cardoso is a proud man although they failed to advance to the knockout phase of the Fifa Club World Cup, vowing they'll come back from this intercontinental competition much stronger than before.
Sundowns' goalless draw against Brazilian side Fluminense in Miami on Wednesday saw them fail to qualify for the last 16 of the Club World Cup, finishing third on four points, one behind the former, who joined group winners Borussia Dortmund of Germany in the knockout phase.
“Some teams came here and took nothing but Mamelodi Sundowns leave with a lot...we took four points [they beat South Korean side Ulsan 1-0 in their Group F opener], we lost just one game and we drew one game in which it was clear we had the best chances,'' Cardoso told a press conference after the Fluminense game.
“We leave and go home with our heads up because we are much stronger than we were when we came here. When we go out but set such a huge platform, you don't go through but you take a lot, you take prestige, you value your players, you make your club even more well known in the world, so I am so proud.”
Cardoso draws positives from Downs' doomed World Cup
Sundowns coach takes pride in players' display at intercontinental competition
Image: Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
Did you know?
From the CWC, Sundowns pocketed R174m participation fee; R36m for the win against Ulsan and R18m for the draw against Fluminense
Striker Arthur Sales echoed his coach's sentiment that they return to SA stronger than before, saying they need to demonstrate why they were at the Club World Cup.
“We're going to be stronger in the new season. We've learnt too many things at the Club World Cup. We need to show why we played at the Club World Cup by playing better next season,'' Sales said.
Sales also paid homage to his compatriot Lucas Ribeiro, who was one of Sundowns' best players at this Club World Cup. Ribeiro's brilliant goal in their 4-3 defeat to Dortmund earned him global praise. The Brazilian also assisted Iqraam Rayners to score their only goal against Ulsan.
“It's difficult to talk about Lucas Ribeiro because he's not only a big player but he's got a big personality as well. I stay with this guy every day and he's good at everything...he's always smiling, joking and we all know that he's brilliant on the field. When you watch him you say 'wow this guy is different, I want this level'. He's a brilliant player and a brilliant friend as well,'' Sales said of Ribeiro.
