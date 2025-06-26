Even so, Kekana sounded very proud of their overall display in this intercontinental competition, saying they demonstrated that they had talent to compete. Before drawing against Fluminense, Sundowns had beaten South Korean side Ulsan 1-0 in their Group F opener, before losing 4-3 to German giants Dortmund, where they delivered a very spirited shift, in their second game.
Sundowns bow out of Club World cup with heads held high
Image: Marco Bello
In the wake of failing to make it out of the group stages of the ongoing Fifa Club World Cup in the US, Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana has highlighted that finer margins defined their fate, suggesting being inefficient let them down.
Sundowns played a goalless draw against Brazilian side, Fluminense, in their last Group F match in Miami on Wednesday. The draw meant that the Tshwane giant finished third in the group on four points, one behind second-placed Fluminense, who joined pool winners Borussia Dortmund to the last 16. Dortmund bagged seven points.
“It's a game of small margins. I think the difference between us and being at the top is efficiency. We need to be a lot more efficient and a lot more clinical in front of goal to compete with the best,'' Kekana told SA journalists in the mixed zone after the Fluminense game.
Even so, Kekana sounded very proud of their overall display in this intercontinental competition, saying they demonstrated that they had talent to compete. Before drawing against Fluminense, Sundowns had beaten South Korean side Ulsan 1-0 in their Group F opener, before losing 4-3 to German giants Dortmund, where they delivered a very spirited shift, in their second game.
“I think this [the Club World Cup] was a good learning experience for us. It's a tournament that showed us that we're capable and we have the talent to compete...we surely did compete. I don't think we were humiliated or over-dominated, to be honest, we just ran out of time,'' Kekana said.
Sundowns' Brazilian star Lucas Ribeiro was over the moon after facing a team from his motherland for the first time in Fluminense, saying the moment was special for him. Ribeiro also insisted that the experience Sundowns gained from the Club World Cup was huge.
“It was my first time playing against a Brazilian team, so of course it was a special game for me. I am very happy with my team...the guys played very well. For me this experience [of playing at the Club World Cup] was massive for Sundowns,'' Ribeiro, whose brilliant solo goal against Dortmund won him plaudits all around the globe, said.
