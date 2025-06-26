Cape Town Spurs' fall from grace is reminiscent of the story of fellow Cape side, Santos, who remain in the wilderness since their relegation from the National First Division (NFD), now known as the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC), eight years ago.
Spurs, who were known as Ajax Cape Town until September 2020, suffered their second successive relegation in the 2024/25 season, plummeting into the ABC Motsepe League, the third tier of SA football. Spurs were demoted from the Premiership to the MFC in the 2023/24 season.
Getting back up from the ABC Motsepe League has always proved difficult for former top-flight teams; hence, Spurs' future looks rather bleak. Jomo Cosmos is another former Premiership outfit who remain in the amateur ranks since they were relegated to the ABC Motsepe League at the end of the 2021/22 season.
Saying he wasn't surprised to see Spurs being relegated to the third-tier, one of the club's modern-day legends, Nathan Paulse, believes the Urban Warriors would attempt to purchase a status to remain in the professional ranks
“Everyone following Spurs is well aware of the aggressive decline of the club in terms of quality and structure, so this [their relegation to the third-tier] didn't come as a surprise if we're being honest,” Paulse told Sowetan yesterday.
Spurs' demise a result of misplaced focus - Paulse
Ex-striker says relegated club focused too much on social media
“They seem to put too much energy into posting on social media instead of focusing more on football matters ... even now they've been posting teasers on social media that they might buy an NFD status.
“So, it doesn't seem like they will accept playing in the ABC Motsepe League ... I think they'll try to acquire an NFD status. I'd be surprised if they leave things as they are. I don't see them becoming like Santos.”
Paulse believes the root of Spurs' relegation was keeping coach Ernst Middendorp for the whole season.
“I was shocked to see them sticking with Middendorp for that long, even when it was clear that the ship was sinking. It was unlike Spurs to keep a coach for the whole season, despite struggling to win matches and that's where things went wrong,” the 43-year-old former marksman said.
The Urban Warriors were known to be a talent hub, having produced several youngsters through their Ikamva academy, who went on to be household names. Thulani Serero, Riyaad Norodien, Jordy February and recently Asanele Velebayi are among players who came through the club's development ranks to make it to the top.
“Adversity breeds opportunities, so I don't think it's a train smash for Spurs to be relegated. I believe somebody else will come in and give opportunities to youngsters who want to be properly developed, like Ikamva did,” Paulse insisted.
