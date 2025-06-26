Soccer

Pirates reload with seven new signings

26 June 2025 - 09:54
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Orlando Pirates players.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu

Orlando Pirates have confirmed seven new signings ahead of the new season. 

The Buccaneers have been busy in the transfer market and after announcing coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and Sipho Mbule, they announced a further seven new faces on Thursday.

Today marks the first step of the 2025/26 season for both the current and the new crop of players as they undergo the first day of preseason screenings
Orlando Pirates

The new players include Sihle Nduli who joined the club from Stellenbosch, Sinoxolo Kwayiba from Chippa United, Tshepang Moremi (AmaZulu), Yanele Mbuthuma and Nkosikhona Ndababa (both from Richards Bay), Masindi Nemtajela (Marumo Gallants) and Tshepo Mashiloane (Baroka).

“Today marks the first step of the 2025/26 season for both the current and the new crop of players as they undergo the first day of preseason screenings,” the club said.

“The new crop of players will join their new teammates later this morning for day one of preseason. The day will consist of a series of medical and physical assessments, an essential step in ensuring every player is equipped for the rigours of the campaign ahead.

“Following the tests, the new players will be taken through an induction process that all new players undergo.”

The Buccaneers have already parted ways with Miguel Timm, Paseka Mako and Thabiso Monyane as their contracts were not renewed.

SowetanLIVE

