Mbane confident Banyana will defend Wafcon title

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has emphasised that being the defending champions means nothing, cautioning her troops that every country has upped its game on the continent. The Banyana mentor also stressed the importance of winning the first game versus Ghana.
“What happened in the past is in the past. It's a new tournament. The game has evolved, countries have evolved and they've invested a lot in making sure that their teams improve. We're going there as a contender like everyone else. Yes, we're the defending champions, but we're not putting too much pressure on ourselves,” Ellis said.
“We don't want to lose focus on what's ahead of us. The first game is the most important because it sets the tone for the rest of the tournament ... it also sets the tone where we can rotate players and make sure that when it gets to the later stages of the tournament, the players are fresh.”
Banyana's perfect record in friendlies this year
February 22: beat Lesotho 1-0
February 24: beat Lesotho 2-0
April 5: thumped Malawi 3-0
April 8: beat Malawi 2-1
May 28: beat Botswana 3-2
June 3: beat Zambia 2-0
Banyana's Wafcon Group B fixtures (all at Honneur Stadium in Oujda in SA time)
July 7: v Ghana (6pm)
July 11: v Tanzania (9pm)
July 14: v Mali (9pm)
Banyana Banyana defender Bambanani Mbane says she expects the team to defend the Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title in Morocco next month.
Banyana left SA shores for Morocco on Tuesday, hoping to avoid being the first team to fail to defend the Wafcon crown. SA won the last edition of this continental showpiece, their maiden title, hosted by Morocco again back in 2022. This time around, Banyana are in Group B alongside Ghana, Tanzania and Mali. The tournament starts from July 5 to 26.
“I expect the team to win this upcoming Wafcon. We've shown that we can make things happen, so we are ready to deliver again,” Mbane said.
Mbane is also banking on that Banyana are unbeaten this year.
“Going into Wafcon knowing that we're unbeaten this year will help us a lot with confidence. Our morale will be high in this tournament,” the 35-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns centre-back, who's the oldest squad member, said.
